The Unity Township American Legion Post 982 baseball team will hold a fundraising Bingo Night at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at American Legion Post 982, located at 158 American Legion Road in Unity Township.
The proceeds will benefit the Unity Legion Baseball team to use for uniforms, umpire fees and overall costs incurred during the season. Last year’s season was cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions and fundraising efforts were curtailed, which makes this year’s efforts more important.
In addition to the bingo there will be basket raffles and the kitchen will be open to order food.
For more information, contact the Legion at 724-423-9284 and ask for Ron McCracken.
