Victory Brinker wowed the nation with her operatic performances on “America’s Got Talent” and she made it all the way to the finals in September. But she was eliminated toward the end of the live broadcast from Hollywood.
“I thought I was going to be in our room, and so sad, and eating ice cream,” she said about plans after the show. “But all the contestants went out to dinner. And that was so much fun.”
Victory is the 9-year-old daughter of Eric and Christine Brinker of Unity Township. She gained national attention for several months this year when she got through the auditions of AGT, made it through the quarterfinals and semifinals and qualified for the final competition broadcast on Sept. 15. The winner, chosen by popular vote from viewers, was announced the next day on the season finale.
She competed against a couple of comedians, a chorus of nurses, a teenager who performed a dramatic aerial act, several vocalists and a woman who pranced around to music while her outfits changed in a split second.
A magician won the competition which, as it turns out, is not really the million dollars that’s so publicized. According to the fine print at the end of the shows, the cash payout is about $300,000 minus income taxes, or an annuity that amounts to a taxable $25,000 spread out over 40 years. First and second place also received a new car.
The final contenders performed with professionals on the last show. Victory and Pentatonix, a popular a cappella group from Texas, sang “The Prayer” from “Les Miserables.”
“Victory was really disappointed when she came off the stage, but Pentatonix waited for her, even though they had to leave for another event,” Brinker said. “That boosted her up. They encouraged her, and it was so sweet, and that cheered her up.”
They spent weeks in Hollywood, first for the auditions that were recorded long before being broadcast in the summer, then returning for the live shows. During that time, they got to know the other contestants and their families. The magician who won had his family with him, and that included two little boys who were adopted.
Victory is one of 9 children adopted by the Brinkers, who have two birth children. Christine is a naturopath and Eric is a clinician at their practice, Natural Family Wellness Center in Unity Township. He is also pastor of Impact Life Church in Acme.
The mother and daughter flew back the morning after the finals.
“We just took our family and went on a short vacation to take some time to reconnect and enjoy each other,” Brinker said. “It took about two weeks before we really started looking at opportunities and meeting with people.”
Victory’s social media has been filled with messages and there are numerous invitations to perform.
“The offers that she received from being on that show, the opportunities, are just wonderful,” Brinker said. “Not that she can do all of them, though.”
There have been requests for her to sing at galas and other events. In November, she will be performing for the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award ceremonies in Houston, where people are honored for their public service, volunteerism and other lifetime achievements. Victory will receive a certificate and an honorary award. For the ceremony, she’ll be wearing a gown donated by Miller’s Prom & Formal Wear at Westmoreland Mall.
There’s something big in the making, too, but for now, the word is mum.
“I’ve been working on things,” Victory said with a giggle.
Last Sunday she sang the national anthem at a Pittsburgh Steelers game, and also sang “Nessum Dorma,” one of the opera songs that she performed at AGT.
Brinker appreciates all the community support for her daughter, who is constantly being recognized. When they were on vacation, even people at Busch Gardens recognized her.
“Victory takes a lot of pictures with people in the area,” her mother said. “People are so kind and there’s been such encouragement and support. When you’re out there in Hollywood for six weeks and you come home, you feel like there’s no place like western Pennsylvania. Living in Westmoreland County is living in the best community.”
Victory Brinker has a Facebook page and videos can be found on YouTube.
