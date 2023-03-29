Appointed by the Unity Township Board of Supervisors, John Inselmini on Tuesday participated in his first zoning hearing board meeting.
At the meeting, the board had a short agenda that included a public hearing on a request for a variance by Daniel Lindquist of Whitney, who was looking for relief from the township setback of 10 feet for his side yard.
Lindquist, who resides on Smolleck Street, wants a reduction of the setback from 10 feet to 5.6 feet, so he can construct a 40-foot by 20-foot attached garage to house his antique/classic cars.
The board questioned whether Lindquist’s neighbor on that side had any objections. They didn’t attend the hearing or provide any kind of letter, but Lindquist said he doesn’t believe there would be an issue. There’s no dwelling on the property and the owner only comes back to do lawn maintenance.
Lindquist also informed the board that he attempted to buy that property, but the sale could not be completed because the previous sale was through the Westmoreland County Land Bank. There was once a house on the property, but it had to be razed because it was dilapidated.
Board member Dorothy Zello questioned how he would go about “attaching” the garage, but Inselmini reassured her that attaching the garage isn’t complicated.
“Structurally, there’s no problem with what they want to do,” he said.
Zoning Officer Harry Hosack testified that the township has no issues with the proposal.
Although the board has 45 days to act after the hearing, the board on Tuesday unanimously approved the request.
The addition of Inselmini led alternate member Gabe Monzo to question whether he would continue in the role of alternate or be a regular member of the board. There are currently five members on the zoning hearing board, which is the maximum, so Solicitor David DeRose said it would have to be discussed by the supervisors.
