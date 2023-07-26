The Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board held two public hearings Tuesday, including one for an appeal of a decision by the township’s zoning officer to file a violation against a resident in a mobile home park.
According to David DeRose, Mr. and Mrs. Greg Spragg received a notice for being in violation with the township’s zoning ordinance because they are living in something that would be considered a recreational vehicle at the Whispering Pines mobile home park, which is not permitted in a R1 (residential) zone.
The Spraggs have filed an appeal of that violation, claiming that their home is actually a manufactured home and therefore is permitted in the park.
The township’s solicitor, Gary Falatovich, who participated in the hearing via Zoom, said the township’s case is straightforward. Basically, township officials learned several months ago that the Spraggs are using a recreational vehicle, or “travel trailer,” as a single-family residence.
The township learned of the situation after the owners of the mobile home park received a violation from Emil Bove, the township’s sewage enforcement officer, for a malfunctioning septic system behind the Spraggs’ trailer. Bove testified at the hearing that the soil is “saturated” and has a “musty smell.”
He also testified that his recommendation to come into compliance is to either connect to public sewage lines, which are available both in the park and along Bethel Church Road, or remove the trailer.
The Spraggs’ attorney, Randy Klimchock, said he wasn’t prepared to argue a sewage violation since it is the owners of the mobile home park who are responsible for the sewage on the property, not the Spraggs.
The township’s zoning officer, Harry Hosack, also testified that he met with the park’s owners in late March-early April about the sewage violation and went to investigate the potential violation for the recreational vehicle a short time later. He noted that he saw a hitch on the vehicle sitting on either a piece of wood or a cement block, no fixed foundation, reflective lights, wheels, brake lights, turn signals and a place for a license plate – all things that led him to believe the trailer was actually a recreational vehicle.
Falatovich submitted a copy of the township’s zoning ordinance that defines the terms recreational vehicle and manufactured home.
According to the ordinance, manufactured homes do not include “park trailers, travel trailers, recreational or other similar vehicles.” It also notes that a recreational vehicle is “not designed for use as a permanent dwelling.”
Hosack also testified that he sent the Spraggs the violation notice via certified mail April 5, but that it was returned to the township with a note written by the postmaster that the mail was refused. However, Greg Spragg testified later in the meeting that he never saw the certified mail and definitely didn’t refuse its delivery.
In late May, Hosack sent a copy of the violation notice via regular mail to the Spraggs and asked that they contact the township, which Greg Spragg confirmed he did receive. However, Hosack said he did not contact the township personally, only later through his attorney.
Jane Doerfler, one of the three owners of the mobile home park, testified that they have been attempting to evict the Spraggs over the sewage conditions. In addition to sending a notice, the owners have appeared before a magisterial district judge and obtained a judgment, and have appealed it in the Court of Common Pleas, which was denied. The case is still on appeal and entering arbitration.
As far as the violation over the use of a recreational vehicle as a permanent residence, Doerfler said they support the township’s decision.
During his testimony, Greg Spragg said the home measures 41 feet, 9 inches long and 8 feet wide and was custom made and purchased new in 2001 by him specifically to be placed on that spot with the help of the former owner of the mobile home park, who is now deceased.
Greg Spragg also confirmed that in 22 years, it’s never been moved off the spot and never taken anywhere else.
The board requested to see copies of the title for the trailer and also a copy of the lease agreement with the park. The Spraggs said they would attempt to get those documents for the board.
Ultimately, the board decided to keep the hearing open and continued it until its next meeting date, Aug. 22.
The other hearing concerned a request for a variance from Paul Barron – doing business as Pete’s Firearms, LLC – to erect a non-illuminated slate sign 8.5 feet from U.S. Route 30, about 1.5 feet short of the 10-foot required setback. At the end of their meeting, the board voted unanimously to grant the variance.
