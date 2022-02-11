There won’t be a township-wide garbage collector in Unity Township for now.
After one neighborhood association approached the supervisors last month asking that they reconsider having one garbage hauler for the township, the township was inundated with telephone calls and flooded with comments on social media asking that the township not make a change and allow residents to continue to be able to negotiate pricing with garbage collectors on their own.
Supervisor Michael O’Barto said after Thursday’s supervisors meeting that residents of the township have made their preferences clear. This is the second time in seven or eight years the idea has been brought up and the residents’ opinion hasn’t changed, he said.
“The people have spoken,” he said. “We work for them.”
In addition, O’Barto added that entering into a contract with one garbage collector would eliminate the ability for some garbage companies to compete in the township because they would not be able to compete with some of the larger companies.
“I can appreciate that,” he said.
In addition, the township supervisors voted Thursday to put a fire code ordinance into effect giving the township the ability to handle reported fire code violations in Unity.
According to O’Barto, the ordinance promotes public safety in both the residential and business developments that continue to thrive in the township.
The ordinance will allow the township’s code enforcement officer to respond to reported violations and start the process of getting them corrected.
O’Barto commended fire officials for wanting to take this step.
“I give credit to our fire bureau wanting to put the measures in place in an effort to improve public safety,” said O’Barto.
Meanwhile, the township supervisors approved a final American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding agreement to spend $150,000 for the Donohoe Road sewer extension project with the Unity Township Municipal Authority.
In addition, the supervisors also approved three simple final requests for subdivisions, recommended and approved by the township planning commission. The Murphy subdivision was a request to add a side lot addition, while the Malik subdivision was to add two side lots.
The Wimmer Corporation subdivision is to add a six-acre new building lot.
A resolution for an agreement with Comcast to operate in the township was tabled so township solicitor Gary Falatovich can review and revise some language in the contract.
