Mary Ellen Raneri was in first or second grade when she took a rock to school for show and tell.
It wasn’t just any rock. It was a piece of a pyramid that her father brought back from when he served with the U.S. Army during World War II. He kept it in a special tin, and sometimes he’d take it out and tell stories of what he did in Egypt during the war.
“He told me to take good care of it,” she said decades later about the rock.
But she tossed it in the alley on her way home from school because, in her young mind, she no longer needed it. Show and tell was over.
Fortunately, her father found it.
That story called “Rock Goes to School” is in Raneri’s soon to be released new book “Home Grown Memories” that combines tales from growing up in Punxsutawney as the only child of Michael and Lucy Pollock, and her mother’s treasured recipes.
Copies of her first cookbook, “Baking With Lucy,” were delivered two days after her mother passed away from COVID-related complications on Nov. 22. She was 98. The second book will be out right before the first anniversary of that loss.
Pollock would have loved them both.
Raneri, who lives in Lawson Heights, retired from teaching French, English and writing at Ligonier Valley High School. She has more time after retirement to pursue her other passion of art in a variety of media. And her mother always encouraged her to write.
Both books were inspired by the “Baking With Lucy” show that the mother and daughter streamed live on Facebook. The idea for the first segment came at the beginning of the pandemic last year when a friend asked for Pollock’s bread recipe. Instead, they made a video for Facebook that was shared and shared again. That led to a weekly Sunday show that draws from 7,000 to 10,000 followers, and sometimes as many as 30,000.
The mother and daughter went live during the week, too, when they felt like sharing something. Raneri’s husband Phil, a retired barber, was the cameraman with the phone.
There were so many requests for the recipes they demonstrated that the two women put 222 of them together for the book.
Pollock made a virtual appearance on “The Today Show” in the middle of last November. She felt sick a few days after it aired and was admitted to the hospital that Friday. On Saturday afternoon she told Raneri that she’d be back for the Sunday show. But in the early morning hours, she was gone.
Raneri and her husband made the announcement hours later and soon made the commitment to carry on with the show with Phil as the co-host.
That Christmas, Raneri found an old birthday card from her mother. Pollock had written, “You’re my daughter and I love you and you’re never going to stop writing because you’re going to write a book someday.”
Raneri had already written and illustrated a children’s book that she self-published years ago. But that unexpected encouragement from her mother gave her a goal that helped her through her grief.
And so she wrote stories about growing up with a mother who was one of nine children and had to put cardboard inside her worn out shoes during The Depression. Lucy Pollock was a determined and capable woman who was a hairdresser, worked for the state, and had her own bread baking business.
“She was so strong and smart and capable of doing anything,” Raneri said. “She could sew, she could paint and she could write. She gave me that work ethic. She told me, ‘Mary, I don’t want to raise a dummy. I want you to be able to do everything.’”
Her father Michael, a Pennsylvania state trooper, was “the nicest, kindest, funniest guy you would ever meet,” she said. “He took me out to show me how to ride my bike. We would play baseball or badminton and he took me swimming and we would have walking races.”
He passed away in 2012, at the age of 88.
“He died a very lingering and slow death that was very traumatic,” Raneri said. “My mom went out like a supernova. She went out with a blast.”
And so she wrote.
The new self-published book is divided into sections that pay tribute to her parents’ homegrown garden and to the phases of life and gardens that represent planting, nurturing, stormy weather and the harvest.
Raneri writes about her mother’s creativity for serving cheap baloney. She fried it, ground it into “ham” salad and made baloney rollups. Of course there’s a related recipe.
She writes about the day that President John F. Kennedy was shot. She was in third grade and staring at the loudspeaker as the principal made the announcement. She remembers that “his voice was odd.” At home, her father told her, “Pay attention, Mary. This is history.”
She writes about her pet chicken, Yankee Doodle Dandy, that she raised from a peep.
“I loved that chicken,” she said. “He was one of the ones that they used to dye and you could get them at the five and ten. He got real big and he was a rooster and he would crow. My mother took him over to my grandmother’s house but none of her chickens liked him,”
For the sake of anonymity, she calls another person Mrs. Rigatoni, and that’s who finally took the bird.
“I never saw him again,” Raneri said. “I figured that he ended up as a side dish with Mrs. Rigatoni’s rigatoni. And what I want to say about the book is that yes, I have a lot of chicken recipes.”
She has a story about the Fourth of July and a recipe for her mother’s macaroni salad, the kind that has a cooked dressing that’s so durable, she noted, that “you could use it to side a house.”
The recipes and stories go on for 178 pages.
Lucy Pollock lives on in the spirit of the show. At 98, she was feisty, outspoken and funny. Raneri and Phil keep up the same kind of light hearted conversation that thousands watch on Wednesdays when they preview their finished project. Many more click in on Sundays to see how it’s made. Last month, 1.5 million viewers watched them bake Lucy’s famous cinnamon rolls.
The Raneris are constantly being recognized. People stop them when they’re out and ask for pictures and get autographs. One man from out West came for a local funeral, recognized them and asked for selfies and autographs.
“A man from Idaho was visiting friends in the area, and he knew me from the show and invited us to lunch,” Raneri said. “A woman and her daughter drove from Uniontown just to see where we live.”
People send them fan mail and gifts and there are constant messages and comments on Facebook.
“We’re not special,” Raneri said. “We’re just folks who are trying to hang onto the memory of the cooking we had when we were kids. We’re hanging onto the memories of our folks and how things were in our childhoods. It’s a nice place to go back to when you were a kid and eating a baloney roll up.”
Find Baking With Lucy on Facebook. For information about ordering cookbooks and other merchandise: bakingwithlucy.com.
