A Unity Township woman accused of attacking a nurse with a pen has been found competent to stand trial and will face a bail hearing for two cases this week.
According to court documents, Susan Barkley, 43, is facing charges stemming from the incident involving a nurse at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, along with an incident of chasing and ramming a vehicle outside of Greater Latrobe High School.
According to Judge Christopher Feliciani, a Jan. 12 evaluation showed that she appeared competent for the cases to continue. Back in July, she was determined to be incompetent to stand trial and was ordered to undergo treatment to improve her mental health enough so she could participate in her own defense.
With that satisfied, attorneys are scheduled to present arguments regarding bond later this week.
According to court documents, Barkley was first arrested on charges of harassment and assault after an incident in October of 2019 in which police said she chased a vehicle on Youngstown Ridge Road and rammed it twice with her Ford Expedition. The chase ended at the high school.
Her $1,000 unsecured bond in that case was revoked after she was arrested in June of 2020 on assault and escape charges stemming from an incident in which she tried to escape a mental health unit at the hospital, and reportedly grabbed and dragged a technician by the hair. Police also said she used a pen to stab a nurse in the face, head and thigh.
Bond was denied in the second case. In December 2020, the defense tried to have her released to home electronic monitoring, but the request was denied.
The matter is scheduled to go before Feliciani today (Wednesday, Feb. 9).
