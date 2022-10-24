When she was a little girl, Julie Dickert of Unity Township dreamt of opening up her own bakery. In February 2020 — right before the pandemic — her dream came true as she opened School House Bakery in the back of the Youngstown Grille.

Although the timing was lousy, Dickert said thanks to curbside pickups and the loyalty of her customers, the bakery continued to grow.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.