When she was a little girl, Julie Dickert of Unity Township dreamt of opening up her own bakery. In February 2020 — right before the pandemic — her dream came true as she opened School House Bakery in the back of the Youngstown Grille.
Although the timing was lousy, Dickert said thanks to curbside pickups and the loyalty of her customers, the bakery continued to grow.
So what do you do when you make your dream a reality? Dream bigger.
And that’s just what Dickert did. Earlier this month, she officially opened a bigger bakery in the Latrobe 30 Shoppes, next to Don Patron Mexican Grill, just 2 1/2 years after she opened her initial bakery in Youngstown.
At the new location, Dickert expanded not only the baked goods available, but doubled her workforce and added seating and coffee and drinks for guests to sit and enjoy their treats — something she didn’t have room to do at her previous location.
In addition, the new location has extra space for a classroom to offers classes in cookie and cupcake decorating, kid’s birthday parties and space for events.
Dickert said her love of baking came pretty early.
“I have baked since I was in high school,” said Dickert. “I did all of my mom’s Christmas cookies every year.”
However, that wasn’t the career path she chose. Instead, Dickert became a teacher. But baking was never far from her thoughts. She recalls that she used to bake and bring the goods into work. Before she knew it, her fellow teachers were ordering cakes, cookies and other items from her and paying her to make them.
So, when she moved back to the Latrobe area, she started baking out of her Unity Township home. When she got the opportunity to open a bakery outside her home, she jumped at it. But she outgrew that location very quickly.
“I always wanted to do this. It was my dream to have a bakery.”
Although she doesn’t teach anymore — her bakery is definitely a full-time effort — she wanted that part of her life to be represented, so she put a call out for student artwork to decorate a wall at her new bakery. She heard not only from parents, but art teachers who wanted to speak to their students about creating some work for her walls.
According to Dickert, she’s excited to display the artwork, which is coming in a variety of mediums — not just finished pieces.
In the short time the new bakery has been open, Dickert has been thrilled at the response to her move.
“I’m crazy blessed with great customers, with local customers. I just love all the friendships I’ve made,” said Dickert.
Dickert said she loves connecting with people and all the new relationships she’s made because of the bakery. In addition, Dickert gives a lot of the credit for the smooth transition to her team, which continues to grow.
At the bakery, you will find everything from mini-cakes, cupcakes, cookies, bread, scones, cinnamon rolls, gobs, muffins and so much more. In addition, Dickert still does custom cakes and cookie orders, and of course her normal special holiday orders for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
So, what’s Dickert’s favorite things to make? She said she really still enjoys making sugar cookies and bread…including a lot of her Mom’s old recipes, like her rolls.
In addition to her own confections, customers can also pick gluten-free selections from Truly Wize Bakery and seasonal items from Confections by Christina Elizabeth.
Earlier this week, the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce helped Dickert celebrate by holding a ribbon cutting at the new bakery, which was well attended by chamber members, fellow business owners and some customers.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
