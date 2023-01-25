Unity Township lake to receive ADA-compliant dock

An ADA-compliant fishing dock/pier will be installed at the lake by the Unity Township Municipal Building using funds from a state grant. Supervisors accepted a quote of $48,365 from Sports & Recreation Associates, LLC through the COSTARS program at a special meeting Tuesday.

 PHOTO BY AMY FAUTH

The Unity Township Board of Supervisors has accepted a quote of $48,365 from Sports & Recreation Associates, LLC for the purchase and installation of a ADA-accessible fishing dock/pier on the township lake.

The quote was through the COSTARS (Cooperative Purchasing Department of General Services) program. The funds to add the dock are coming from a state grant the township has received.

