The Unity Township Board of Supervisors has accepted a quote of $48,365 from Sports & Recreation Associates, LLC for the purchase and installation of a ADA-accessible fishing dock/pier on the township lake.
The quote was through the COSTARS (Cooperative Purchasing Department of General Services) program. The funds to add the dock are coming from a state grant the township has received.
The fishing dock measures 30 feet across with railings and benches and a gangway to a wood or concrete abutment. The dock will allow residents with mobility issues easy access to the lake, whether they want to fish or just take in the view.
“This is just the icing on the cake for us,” said Unity Township Supervisor Mike O’Barto, especially with the addition of the handicap-accessible playground equipment the township is installing.
The quote was accepted by supervisors at a special meeting Tuesday.
