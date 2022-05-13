Unity Township will test an asphalt rejuvenation product on four township roads to see if it’s a viable solution to extend the life of recently paved roads.
The board of supervisors on Thursday approved a quote of $20,658.75 by Pavement Technology, Inc. of Westlake, Ohio, to apply Reclamite, a liquid material developed in 2017 to restore and preserve the durability of asphalt, on five roads in the township.
The roads to receive the treatment include Havenwood Drive, Plantation Drive, Kingston Street, Highview Drive and Dellview Drive.
Because the amount of time it sometimes takes for the township to add roads to the paving program – sometimes up to 20 to 25 years – Supervisor Mike O’Barto said this type of tool could be invaluable to the township.
“We’re trying to think outside the box,” said O’Barto. “If we can extend the condition of roads that have been paved in the last one to two years, that benefits the township and can save the taxpayers money.”
Township officials will apply the treatment to roads and compare the effect to roads in the same general area that were paved around the same time and see the same amount of traffic and see what the difference is.
In other business, the supervisors approved the following:
- Payment of $10,987.72 to Swede Construction for the salt storage facility cover replacement, which reflects the cost of removal of the existing cover;
- Awarding of contract to Quaker Sales of Johnstown for the 2022 Shot and Chip program with a bid of $178,505.20;
- Road closure requests for the Westmoreland County Air Show, including Airport Road from Route 981 to Earhart Road, Earhart Road from Airport Road to St. Xavier Road, St. Xavier Road from Route 30 to Hanes Road and Hanes Road from Airport Road to Sessi Road from 12:30 to 4 p.m. June 10, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 11 and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 12 (the airport authority will handle the cost of traffic control);
- Resolution for the Latrobe Industrial Development Authority (LIDA) and St. Vincent College refinancing bond project for the new athletic center;
- Subdivisions simple final requested by Wayne and Hope Frye for intersection of Mount Pleasant and Firestone roads, Benedict and Lori Stas for property on Vermax Road, Ronald and Lauren Raimondo on Monastery Drive, James Thomas for property on Trent Drive, and Donald Compton for 4649 Route 30 (needed because 90-day time limit elapsed, and subdivision and consolidation for Marguerite Lake LLC for property on Marguerite Lake Road and consolidation for Bradley and Megan Toman for 1716 Sawmill Road.;
- Road closure requested for Cemetery Road from Route 119 to Luxor Road for St. Bartholomew Church’s 5K fundraising race from 7 to 8:30 a.m. on July 15;
- St. Bartholomew Church celebratory and Mass in honor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 17, which will require approval from PennDOT to close state Route 119 and 1022.
- Rejection of bids for the salt storage facility contract, which were opened April 13 and tabled by supervisors.
In addition, supervisors announced the township Senior Summer Picnic is back. The event, which had to be shelved during the pandemic, is planned for 11 a.m. June 24.
