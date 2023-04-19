It’s time for Unity Township’s annual spring cleanup. For the third year in a row, the township will be holding the popular event for residents.
Roll-off dumpsters will be placed in neighborhoods throughout the township, and residents can start placing items in them as soon as they are distributed.
In addition, several dumpsters will be placed in the township office parking lot at 154 Beatty County Road.
Dumpsters are for normal household rubbish that would normally be thrown away with the regular garbage hauler. There are several items that are not permitted in dumpsters, such as tires, Freon appliances like refrigerators, scrap metal, glass bottles, electronics, used motor oil, lead acid batteries, Polystyrene (foam packaging), paper, cardboard and fluorescent light bulbs.
Those items can be taken to Westmoreland Cleanways Recycling Center at 355 Pleasant Unity Mutual Road. The center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon for Unity Township residents April 29, for residents to drop off materials.
Any questions regarding the event can be directed to Greg Fumea at 724-539-2546, ext. 4026, or Gail Rause, ext. 4023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.