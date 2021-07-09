Unity Township officials later this summer will celebrate the Black and Gold while hopefully providing an extra boost to area restaurants and business affected by the lack of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp at St. Vincent College.
At their meeting Thursday, township supervisors approved a proclamation to hold Pittsburgh Steelers Week in Unity Township from Aug. 2-8. Supervisor Mike O’Barto said the City of Latrobe also plans to take part in Steelers week and is likely to consider a similar proclamation at Monday’s regular meeting.
While more detailed plans will come at a later date, O’Barto said Steelers week could feature special menus from local restaurants and giveaways.
“This will be our second year without training camp and it does affect our restaurants and small businesses,” he said.
Last month, the Steelers announced they would not be holding camp in Unity Township for the second consecutive year, as 2021 camp will take place at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh and the UMPC Rooney Sports Complex because of concerns from the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The team said that it was denied approval from the National Football League to hold training camp at an off-site location. The league previously granted approval for the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys to hold respective training camps off-site at Missouri Western State and Oxnard, California.
Because of NFL protocols regarding COVID-19, teams interested in holding training camps at off-site facilities were required to submit a plan. The Steelers submitted their plan to the NFL for a return to St. Vincent College, which included the ability for fans to visit campus and watch practice, as per tradition.
On Thursday, the team announced that the first free open practice at Heinz Field will be held at 1:30 p.m. July 28, which will also be the first time the team practices in pads. The final practice open to fans will be at noon Aug. 18.
Pittsburgh Steelers’ president Art Rooney II had indicated in March that the organization planned to return to St. Vincent College during a phone call on the team’s website.
Training camp took place at Heinz Field last season, rather than St. Vincent College for the 55th consecutive year because of the pandemic. The team’s “Friday Night Lights” practice did not take place locally, either.
The Steelers’ camp at St. Vincent College was the second-oldest site in the National Football League. The oldest continuously operating camp was the Green Bay Packers’ camp at another Catholic college, St. Norbert, in DePere, Wisconsin, which started in 1958.
“I feel bad for the local small businesses and restaurants that depend on the extra income and business during training camp,” O’Barto said last month. “Hopefully, Steelers’ training camp will come back in 2022. For now, let’s just keep supporting our businesses as we have been doing throughout the pandemic.”
Greater Latrobe Athletic Director Mark Mears said that an estimated 10,300 fans showed up for the 2019 “Friday Night Lights” practice, which raised $21,500 for 19 programs. The 2018 event was the most successful, as the district made $33,909.90, shared with more than 20 programs within the school, and the practice has raised more than $100,000 for students in the last decade.
