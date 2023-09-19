The community is invited to an official ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of the Bob Evancho Lakeside Park Playground at 10 a.m. Sept. 23.
The playground is handicapped accessible and features inclusive and accessible playground equipment for special needs children.
“It‘s one of the few playgrounds in the area that have integrated equipment for special needs in addition to regular equipment,” said Unity Township Supervisor Michael O’Barto.
At the event, the township will hold a raffle to win a boy’s and girl’s bicycle.
The playground is located at 154 Beatty County Road.
“We’d be honored to have you and your children come out and join us that day,” O’Barto added.
The playground, along with the new Pleasant Unity Playground, are already open for use. A ribbon cutting ceremony will also be held at the Pleasant Unity Playground at a later date.
At the Thursday meeting of the Unity Township Board of Supervisors, the board approved the second payments for both playgrounds to Sports and Recreation Associates – $100,415 for the Bob Evancho Lakeside Park Playground and $18,029.50 for Pleasant Unity.
In other business, the supervisors approved the following:
- Grant applications for Local Share Account grants with the Department of Community and Economic Development, including one for $56,000 to be used toward the purchase of a new mower, and $30,000 to be used to purchase speed timing/driver feedback signs and trailer, and
- Lighting agreement with PennDOT for roundabouts that are part of the Route 981-Route 130 improvement project, which will transfer maintenance of the roundabout lights after completed to the township.
