The Unity Township Board of Supervisors is inviting the community to come out this Saturday to a special event at Lakeside Park to dedicate the park to the late Bob Evancho.
The event, featuring speakers, the dedication and unveiling of the marker and refreshments, begins at 10 a.m. at the park, located at 154 Beatty County Road.
Evancho, who passed away in 2020, was a longtime employee of the township, but retired in 2007. Supervisor Mike O’Barto said he could think of no one else who deserves an honor like this more. He said Evancho was a “great guy” and had a “heart of gold.”
“The board of supervisors thought it would be a great gesture to dedicate this park to him,” said O’Barto.
Evancho often cut the grass and maintained the park, so it is appropriate that the park is dedicated in his name.
