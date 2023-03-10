After two public hearings and a considerable amount of negative reaction from Unity Township residents, the township’s Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to set aside the portion of the proposed zoning ordinance amendments that would create a use for resorts, conference and recreation centers.

According to the township’s solicitor, Gary Falatovich, since supervisors expressed concern over the use, they had several options, including setting the use aside and voting on the other changes to the ordinance, sending the proposed use back to planning to reconsider, or scheduling additional public hearings.

