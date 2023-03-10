After two public hearings and a considerable amount of negative reaction from Unity Township residents, the township’s Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to set aside the portion of the proposed zoning ordinance amendments that would create a use for resorts, conference and recreation centers.
According to the township’s solicitor, Gary Falatovich, since supervisors expressed concern over the use, they had several options, including setting the use aside and voting on the other changes to the ordinance, sending the proposed use back to planning to reconsider, or scheduling additional public hearings.
Ultimately, the three supervisors decided to separate the resort use out from the other amendments at this time. The changes to remaining items – group homes, student housing and solar farms – will be advertised and the supervisors will vote on those changes in April.
“Down the road we may need to look at this,” said Supervisor Michael O’Barto. “We need to be able to protect the people who have lived in Unity Township for a long time.”
“For right now, it’s a dead issue,” added O’Barto.
Falatovich expressed concern that by putting the resort use aside, the supervisors have abdicated a measure of their control. Any property owner can apply to develop their property and since the resort use doesn’t exist within the township’s ordinance, they could apply for a special exemption or variance before the zoning hearing board. The request would be beyond the supervisors’ purview.
O’Barto responded that he wouldn’t “live in fear” of what could happen. He added that there are probably a few different areas where a resort or conference center is appropriate and he would reconsider it at the proper time.
In other business, the supervisors also accepted the resignation of Tim Thomas from the zoning hearing board. Thomas sat on the board for over 30 years.
Also, the board approved hiring Tom Schultheis as maintenance supervisor to fill a vacancy after a retirement.
In other business, supervisors approved the following:
- Advertisement of bids for grass cutting at playgrounds and monuments in township;
- Road closure for the 2023 Trooper Iwaniec Walk/Run;
- Resolution for the St. Vincent College RACP funding for a $3 million grant to improvements to the nursing school;
- Sambella Land Management, LLC subdivision simple final, and
- Morrison subdivision.
Supervisors also made several announcements, including the events of the third annual Easter Bunny Drive-Thru 10 a.m. April 1 at the township municipal building and township annual spring cleanup day Saturday, April 29. For more information on the drive-thru call 724-539-2546.
In addition, Supervisor Ed Poponick acknowledged firefighters, road crews and other helpers who fielded a barrage of calls Friday night during the windstorm. Some crews were out until 3 a.m.
Supervisor John Mylant also added a warning for residents not to move barricades from roads placed there by road crews and drive around them.
“They are there to keep people safe. Please don’t remove them,” said Mylant.
