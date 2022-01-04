In a reorganization meeting held Monday, the Unity Township supervisors voted to have longtime supervisor Mike O’Barto step into the role of chairman for 2022, with Ed Poponick as vice chairman.
O’Barto, who said that 2022 marks his 21st year as supervisor, is looking forward to a great year.
“We’ve been working on and will continue to work on paving projects,” said O’Barto.
He said in the last year, the township has done some “significant” paving in 2021 and that will continue into 2022.
O’Barto also wanted to thank his fellow supervisor John Mylant, who led the board as chair for the last four years. “This has been a really nice board to work with,” added O’Barto.
He also mentioned looking forward to the parks and recreation improvements to the playgrounds in Pleasant Unity and at the municipal building thanks to a recently awarded grant.
In other beginning-of-the-year actions, the board approved:
- Sharon Sweeney as township secretary and co-Right to Know coordinator with Gail Rause;
- Julieanne Zoppetti as township treasurer, and setting the bond at $1 million;
- O’Barto, Poponick and Mylant as roadmasters of Districts 1, 2 and 3, respectively;
- Gary Falatovich as township solicitor;
- Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. as the township’s engineering firm;
- Emil Bove as sewage enforcement office and Michael Stack as alternate;
- Tom Schultheis as emergency management coordinator;
- Tim Quinn was appointed to the vacancy board;
- Tom Couch was named to a five-year term to the Unity Township Municipal Authority board, term to expire at the end of 2026. Compensation for UTMA members was approved at $50 per meeting with a monthly total not to exceed $150/month;
- Resignation of Richard Donati from the township planning commission with Schultheis to fill his unexpired term, which expires at the end of the year, and Eric Turin and Dave Oshnock to fill two three-year terms, which end on Dec. 31, 2024;
- Scott Balliett to the construction code appeals board for a five-year term to expire in 2026;
- Resignation of Clement Matta as auditor with Ed Saxton appointed to fill unexpired two-year term, ending on Dec. 31, 2024;
- Merle Musick, Steve Yanchik and Greg Fumea as zoning officers, code enforcement and building inspectors for the township. Harry Hosack was named temporary part-time code enforcement/zoning officer;
- Commercial Bank & Trust of PA as primary bank and First Commonwealth Bank as secondary;
- Mark Burkardt and Chris Stewart as tax collector and deputy tax collector.
The supervisors also set the meetings for the second Thursday of the month and agenda sessions for the second Monday. Meetings start at 4:30 p.m.
They also named the three township supervisors as delegates for the state convention and Poponick as the official voting member. Mileage rate for travel to the convention was set at 58.5 cents per mile.
Bonds for the office staff were also set at $100,000 per staff member. The supervisors also decided to set benefits for non-union employees the same as for union employees.
