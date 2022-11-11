Unity Township supervisors are moving ahead with a program that will allow every senior citizen who has lived in the township for at least five years to receive a tax rebate.
The supervisors gave solicitor Gary Falatovich authorization to research and review the necessary guidelines such a rebate would require at the board of supervisors’ regular meeting Thursday.
According to Falatovich, the rebate would be for seniors aged 65 or older who are property owners in the township. In addition, it would be for primary residences only.
“It will take some time to go over the guidelines,” said Falatovich. “Give me some time.”
The township currently has a senior citizen’s tax rebate for citizens who fall within a certain income guideline, but the supervisors agreed that their intention is to offer the rebate to all senior citizens, especially with the current economic conditions.
Supervisor Mike O’Barto said the senior citizens tax rebate program began in 2013 and has been successful.
“Within the last couple years, we have felt that we are missing some seniors,” said O’Barto.
O’Barto said he would like the rebate to begin in the spring of 2023.
“We are committed to helping our senior citizens. There are so many that are living on Social Security and while there are people that didn’t meet these guidelines and they are still struggling,” said O’Barto.
In addition, the supervisors passed their proposed 2023 budget of $7,596,000 at the meeting. The budget doesn’t call for a tax increase.
O’Barto said the township hasn’t raised taxes on the general fund budget for three or four decades, and they don’t plan on raising them this year – a challenge with the price of running a municipal government continuing to rise.
The supervisors anticipate voting for the final budget plan at their December meeting.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.