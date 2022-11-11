Unity Township supervisors are moving ahead with a program that will allow every senior citizen who has lived in the township for at least five years to receive a tax rebate.

The supervisors gave solicitor Gary Falatovich authorization to research and review the necessary guidelines such a rebate would require at the board of supervisors’ regular meeting Thursday.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

