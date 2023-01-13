Unity Township and the city of Latrobe.
Two municipalities with so much in common. They make up the majority of an area known as Greater Latrobe, strengthening their relationship in recent years by collaborating on several events and initiatives.
Updated: January 13, 2023 @ 8:01 am

Two municipalities with so much in common. They make up the majority of an area known as Greater Latrobe, strengthening their relationship in recent years by collaborating on several events and initiatives.
However, the supervisors in the township believe that relationship could be even better.
At the end of Thursday’s meeting of the Unity Township Board of Supervisors, Mike O’Barto, chairman of the board, made a plea for township and city officials to improve communication and work together more.
“I’d like to see us get on the same page,” said O’Barto.
Several years ago, O’Barto said, the township joined forces with the city to rejoin the Parks and Recreation Commission, and that collaboration has been successful.
O’Barto admitted there are some issues and challenges, referring to the dispute between the Unity Township Municipal Authority and Latrobe Municipal Authority. However, he believes it isn’t anything that can’t be worked out.
He suggested that the supervisors, Latrobe City Council and mayor, meet and discuss how the two entities could work together to improve the Greater Latrobe area for its residents. O’Barto would like the supervisors to pen a letter to Latrobe officials, inviting them to a sort of “summit” between the two municipalities.
Although no official action was taken at the meeting, Unity Township Supervisor Ed Poponick did say he’d like to make the relationship “smoother.” Supervisor John Mylant didn’t comment on the idea.
During the regular business portion of the meeting, the supervisors approved a 4% increase in wages for non-union employees, which matches the increase union personnel received in 2023.
The supervisors also approved the PMRS employee contribution rate for 2023 at 3.53%, the same rate it’s been since 1999.
Following a public hearing earlier in the day, the supervisors approved a request to vacate a 20-foot right of way for Francis and Barbara Pagnotta, which extends through a portion of their property.
The supervisors also approved the simple final subdivision for Eugene and Edith Bridge for their property on Charles Houck Road – 4.3997 acres – so it can be subdivided into three lots. The final site plan for BGH Properties LLC for the construction of an veterinary clinic on Bay Hill Drive at the Westmoreland Airpark was also approved, pending several conditions, including approval of a stormwater management control plan, erosion and sedimentation control plan, UTMA approval and a modification to authorize landscaping improvements called for by the plan.
In addition, the supervisors scheduled a public hearing for 2:30 p.m. Feb. 21 for amendments to the township zoning ordinance. The proposed amendments cover larger recreation facilities for resort-type uses, combination spaces for monthly/weekly stays, conventions, open air activities, amphitheaters, etc., according to township solicitor Gary Falatovich.
The board of supervisors’ next meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
