Last year, Unity Township’s first spring cleanup was considered a big success. Forty large bins of trash were cleared away from the township’s yards and roadsides. This year, for the second annual event, township officials are hoping to dispose of even more trash when the event is held on Saturday, April 30.
The number of locations in township neighborhoods where drop-off bins will be is expanding, according to Greg Fumea, township ordinance officer.
Last year, drop-off bins were stationed in Pleasant Unity and the villages of Baggaley, Dorothy, Whitney, Lloydsville and Marguerite.This year, the additional locations include the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church on Mission Road and the Crabtree, Dry Ridge and Mutual fire stations.
The bins can be used by residents as soon as they are in place.
Bins also will be available at the township office at 154 Beatty County Road.
Last year, the township spent about $16,000 to dispose of the trash collected in the bins, which were provided by Salandro’s Refuse.
To get the word out, Fumea said the township has distributed door hangers to township residents.
In addition, the township is partnering with Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling for the event. The organization is waiving the normal fees for hard-to-recycle items, including unwanted tires and appliances containing Freon, so township residents can take them to the recycling center, located near Pleasant Unity between 8:30 a.m. and noon on the day of the cleanup.
The center will not be open to the general public that day — only township residents, who must show proof of residency.
In addition, the township is looking for volunteers interested in collecting litter along township roads either the week preceding cleanup day or on the day of the event. According to Supervisor Mike O’Barto, safety vests and signage will be provided to volunteers.
Fumea reminds residents that the large bins are only for the disposal of normal household rubbish that would normally be left for regular garbage haulers. Items that may not be placed in the bins includes:
- Tires
- Appliances
- Paint
- Poisonous chemicals
- Oils
- Fluorenscent light bulbs
- Batteries
- Other hazardous materials
Items that can be taken to Westmoreland Cleanways, include scrap metal, electronics, used motor oil, lead acid batteries, polystyrene foam packaging, clear/brown glass bottles, cardboard, paper separated by type (books, newspaper, white office paper, mixed paper), along with Freon-containing appliances and unwanted tires.
The center cannot accept household trash, furniture, mattresses, toilets, car fluids, chemicals, paints and stains.
“We had 1,203 tires taken to Westmoreland Cleanways last year,” said Fumea. “I’d love to see 2,000 tires taken up there this year.”
Questions about the cleanup can be directed to Fumea at 724-539-2546, ext. 4026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.