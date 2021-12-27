Unity Township became one of the latest of Westmoreland County’s largest municipalities to sign on to join the county in a proposed national settlement of lawsuits against several drug companies related to the ongoing opioid epidemic.
In a special meeting Thursday, Unity Township supervisors agreed to sign on for the proposed $26 billion national settlement.
The settlement would end thousands of government-based lawsuits against McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmeriscourceBergen Corp., as well as drug manufacturer Jansen Pharmaceutical Inc. and its parent company, Johnson & Johnson.
If the county can get its 11 eligible municipalities to agree to sign on, then they and the county could net up to $22 million, paid out over a duration of 18 years. The number of municipalities with 10,000 or more residents in each county that sign on determine how much funding will become available. However, just how that funding will be spent is still to be determined.
The municipalities must sign on by the initial Jan. 2 deadline, which meant the matter needed to go up for a vote quickly.
“In order to be a part of the settlement, we had to pass a resolutions before 2022,” said Supervisor Michael O’Barto.
As of Thursday when Unity Township signed on, Hempfield Township and Murrysville also signed on to the settlement. Other municipalities already have plans to join the settlement in the coming days, while others said it will be discussed at the next public meeting.
While representatives all have different ideas on how that funding could be spent, most agreed that first the county needs to get those 11 municipalities to join and then worry about the how later.
“We will be working with the county to see how the money will be utilized,” said O’Barto.
The three largest of the U.S. drug distributors announced earlier this week an extension to the deadline until Jan. 26.
Approximately $10.7 billion of the overall $26 billion is dependent on how many municipalities and counties decide to participate, according to an article that appeared in Reuters.
When the county approved the settlement at a recent special meeting, Commissioner Sean Kertes indicated an interest in reaching out to the participating municipalities to discuss the potential uses of the funding, which includes the funding of Westmoreland County’s drug court.
The drug court oversees the recovery of up to 60 participants whose struggle with addiction has placed them into the criminal justice system. Participants are monitored by probation staff, recovery specialists and, ultimately, two judges who oversee the program. Since the program’s inception in 2015, more than 50 people have graduated.
The Westmoreland County coroner’s office reports as of Oct. 1 there have been 97 confirmed drug and alcohol overdose deaths in the county this year with 23 suspected cases awaiting verification.
Of those fatal overdoses, New Kensington, who hasn’t signed on to the settlement yet, had the most, nine; followed by Hempfield Township, Jeannette and Monessen with eight each; Greensburg, with seven; Latrobe with six, and Unity Township and Rostraver with five each.
Prescription opioids and cocaine was reported to have contributed to 30 of the deaths, while heroin was involved in 35. Fentanyl is by far the most prominent contributing substance, linked to 81 of the 97 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.