Oct. 15 and 29, Nov. 12 and 26, and Dec. 10 have been selected as the leaf pickup dates for Unity Township. Residents must call their garbage hauler to arrange for this service. Leaves must be placed in biodegradable bags, securely tied shut and placed at the curb. You may also drop off leaves at the designated area behind the township building. Please make sure you empty leaves out of the bag.

