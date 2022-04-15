Unity Township supervisors are moving ahead with the spring paving program, which will include a partnership with Youngstown borough to have its roads paved as well.
In preparation for spring, supervisors unanimously voted to award contracts for the 2022 Hot Mix Paving Program to Tresco Paving and the 2002 Annual Superpave Asphalt (supply only) to Lehigh Hanson, Inc.
Bids were opened Wednesday. For the hot mix paving program, Tresco was the low bidder at $4,180,286 for Unity Township and Youngstown streets. The other bidder, Derry Construction, Supervisor Mike O’Barto noted, was more than $500,000 over that bid.
He was pleased with the bid by Tresco and called it “unbelievable.”
The township will pave the Youngstown roads and in return the borough will reimburse the township for the cost.
Later in the meeting, supervisors also approved an intergovernmental cooperation agreement with Youngstown for the paving program. Ultimately, the bid with the Youngstown streets only increased the price by $183,000, so the supervisors said if the agreement doesn’t work out, it’s a small enough amount of paving material that it wouldn’t adversely affect the bids.
The Superpave asphalt contract had three bidders, but due to the township changing its specifications to only virgin bonded materials and no recycled materials, Lehigh Hanson was the only bidder to meet the revised specifications. According to township officials, although PennDOT allows a certain amount of recycled material, the township has had issues with recycled material and decided to only use virgin material.
For the salt storage facility, the township received seven bids with the apparent low bidder as Bulk Storage, Inc., of Illinois, but supervisors decided to table a decision on the contract in order to review all bids, which ranged from nearly $200,000 to a high bid of over $410,000.
In other business, the supervisors approved the following:
- Final payment of $83,355.82 to Insituform Technologies, LLC for the stormwater lining project;
- Resolution for road closures for the upcoming 2022 Trooper Iwaniec Walk/Run;
- Resolution for agricultural security area removal to accommodate a proposed subdivision as requested by Wayne and Lois Frye;
- Ratification of a conditional use request by Francis and Lynn DeFabo to operate a homemade pottery and goods store in Pleasant Unity;
- Subdivision simple final for Elizabeth Bridge on Butz Road designating the property from non-billable to billable;
- Subdivision simple final for Bernard Solick on College Drive to transfer an area from one parcel to an adjacent parcel;
- Subdivision simple final for Wimmer Corp./St. Vincent Archabbey to add .66 acres from an adjacent parcel;
- Preliminary and final site plan for Two Guys Enterprises, LLC to construct a storage building on its property;
- Final site plan for Eat ‘n Park to add a pickup window due to the 90-day recording period elapsing;
- Final subdivision for Jim Thomas for Frye Farm Estates due to the 90-day recording period elapsing.
In addition, supervisors also made a few announcements, including thanking township staff for volunteering for the drive-thru event with the Easter Bunny last weekend, when over 225 treats were distributed.
Additionally, O’Barto announced the township is planning to name its recreational facilities and playground in honor of longtime township employee Bob Evancho. The township is hosting a dedication ceremony 10 a.m. May 14.
Lastly, supervisors wanted to remind residents that the township’s spring cleanup is scheduled for April 30. The township will place dumpsters in the same places as last year, including in the villages of Baggaley, Dorothy, Whitney, Hostetter, Lloydsville and Marguerite, along with the township office building on Beatty County Road.
There will be dumpsters placed at the parking lots of the Crabtree, Mutual, Dry Ridge, Pleasant Unity and Lloydsville fire departments, and at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Lawson Heights, Unity Township Legion Post 982 parking lot and Rotary Park in Youngstown.
Anyone who is interested in volunteering to pick up trash along any roadway in Unity Township for the event are asked to contact the township at 724-539-2546.
