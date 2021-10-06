One final and two preliminary site plans for projects, and an ordinance changing off-street parking requirements to the township ordinance will be considered by Unity Township supervisors after the planning commission failed to take action on them Tuesday due to not having the quorum needed to vote on them.
The projects included the final site plan for a request by Airport Auto Outlet to extend a pipe connecting to conjoined parcels to allow better access within the parcel, a preliminary site plan by Eat’n Park Hospitality Group to add a pickup window to their property on Route 30 and a preliminary site plan by Bruce Kistler to turn his property at 1134 Laurel View Drive into a five-bed bed and breakfast.
According to township solicitor Gary Falatovich, any modifications needed to any of the site plans are either minor or in the process of being completed, so he saw no reason for the commission to hold them up.
“There’s nothing major with their plans that would require them to come back (to the planning commission),” said Falatovich.
Unable to vote on them, the planning commission members in attendance agreed to communicate that they looked on the projects favorably when sending them onto supervisors.
In addition, the planning commission members heard information on an ordinance revising off-street parking requirements of the Unity Township zoning ordinance, including provisions related to certain types of businesses, like fast food or quick serve restaurants that rely more on drive-thru or pick-up business.
These amendments will also be considered by the supervisors at their upcoming meeting.
In addition, the planning commission announced it intends to meet on Wednesday, Nov. 3, due to Tuesday, Nov. 2, which would be the normal meeting day, being Election Day.
