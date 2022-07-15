Unity Township officials on Thursday reported their spring paving program with Tresco Paving has eclipsed the halfway point.
Speaking Thursday during a board of supervisors meeting, Dan Schmitt, who serves Unity Township as its engineer from Gibson-Thomas Engineering, told officials the project is progressing.
“They’re over halfway completed,” Schmitt said. “We’re happy with the project and the progress they’ve made so far.”
Supervisor John F. Mylant reminded citizens to exercise caution when driving on roadways where paving is taking place.
“There’s a lot of paving going on out there,” he said. “We just want everybody to be careful.”
Supervisors approved its first pay estimate to Tresco Paving for roughly $1.63 million.
The Unity Township Board of Supervisors in April approved an overall bid of $4,180,286 from Tresco Paving for Unity Township and Youngstown roadways. The township will pave the Youngstown roads and in return the borough will reimburse the township for the cost.
The bid with the Youngstown streets increased the price by $183,000.
Officials also green-lighted a $3,500 disbursement to R & B Mechanical for work at the public works building contracted in 2018.
“We were holding $3,500 on retainage until the project was closed out,” Schmitt said. “The contractor was asking for additional money for some delays associated with the project and some equipment rental for storage during that period.
“We were not in favor of doing that so (the contractor) wouldn’t sign the final pay estimate a couple years ago. They’re now willing to close the project out so we do owe the $3,500.”
Officials also approved multiple site plans and a consolidation plan.
For U-Haul, situated at 4693 state Route 30, officials approved the “consolidation of two tax parcels that are owned by the same entity into one lot.”
Additionally, U-Haul intends to “construct a storage building at their existing storage center,” according to Schmitt, with several modifications.
A modification request of the Route 30 corridor enhancement overlay requiring the front of the building to be facing the roadway and the requirement that a 10-foot break occur every 50 feet was requested.
U-Haul officials are to submit facade changes as an alternative to the break requirements for approval by township officials. U-Haul also submitted a modification request of the 25-foot front yard buffering requirement, the requirement that the front of the building face Route 30, and the minimum throat length required for the transportation overlay zone is being requested.
The throat length modification cannot be made without PennDOT approval. Either a PennDOT highway occupancy permit or approval by PennDOT for the use of the current accessway is required.
The modification would be granted provided U-Haul acquires PennDOT approval, according to the supervisors.
A site plan by BMV Real Estate also was approved. The plan calls for the construction of a single tenant flexible building along Frye Farm Road. A modification to the ordinance relating to cross-access and throat length requirements is being requested by the applicant in addition to landscaping requirements.
Officials also approved a site plan for Paradyne Products, LLC, located along Pleasant Unity Road.
Erosion/sedimentation control and stormwater management control plans approval is required. The applicant also is seeking a modification of the ordinance that requires off-street parking areas to be paved.
Supervisors also voted to increase mileage allowance for township employees from 58.5 cents per mile to 62.5 cents per mile effective July 1.
The Unity Township Board of Supervisors are next scheduled to meet 4:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the municipal building, 154 Beatty County Road, Unity Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.