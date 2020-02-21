It’s been a long time coming, but Unity Township’s new public works garage is finally up and running.
For more than two years since the September 2017 arson fire that destroyed the township’s previous garage, the township’s equipment had been spread between temporary storage locations.
Earlier this month, the township’s road districts started the process of relocating to the new building at the township municipal complex along Beatty County Road. Two of the road districts are now completely moved in, with the third set to be fully relocated by the end of February, Unity Township Board of Supervisors Chairman John Mylant said.
“I really commend our staff, because we were scattered here and there, we had to come back here to get salt, our salt shed was here,” Mylant said. “It wasn’t the same as when you pull out of the main barn and everything’s right there for you. Everybody worked together and we pulled through for two years and three months. We’re getting back on track. We still have odds and ends. It’s just like a new home, you move in and you still have to get things set up for yourself, but we are so grateful to be in here.”
Work on the township’s new public works building began in December 2018 after the supervisors awarded contracts totaling more than $2 million for the project. The township’s insurance provider, Cincinnati Insurance, was to cover the rebuilding costs.
The building, which occupies the same site and footprint as the previous garage, was originally scheduled to be finished within about five months. Things hit a snag last April when roof trusses for the project collapsed.
No one was hurt following the April 7-8 incident. Security cameras at the site, which were installed after the fire that destroyed the original building, captured footage of the collapsing 80-foot trusses the evening of April 7. The remaining trusses came down the next day.
“I think the wait made us appreciate things a heck of a lot more,” supervisor Mike O’Barto said. “As it is now, we’re able to get back to doing the things that we did before the fire.”
“The road crew employees have done a great job for what they had to go through right after the fire and everything they had to do as far as travel,” O’Barto added. “One of the things they had to get around was in the wintertime, when we needed salt, the salt was stored at the municipal building, so they had to travel from their respective garages to load up salt for the trucks. That actually took down a little bit of our response time, but they did a heck of a job being able to get to all the areas and maintain the roads in the winter.”
A reward of up to $10,000 remains available for information leading to a conviction in the arson that destroyed the public works building. The reward is being offered as part of the township’s insurance policy. Anyone with information about the arson is asked to contact state police at 724-832-3288.
