For most, the first few chapters of retirement consist of catching up on projects around the house or fun activities like golfing, or perhaps traveling to dream destinations. However, for 66-year-old Dirk Matson, his retirement began in much the same way as his work life — with a challenge.
Matson, who retired from Westmoreland County in October 2020, wanted to take a train trip across Europe, but COVID-19 made that impossible. So, Matson decided to embark on another type of trip — this one hiking the Appalachian Trail.
The Appalachian Trail is a 2,193-mile marked hiking trail that extends from the Springer Mountain in Georgia to Mount Katahdin in Maine. Matson began is journey on March 6, 2021, from the most common starting point, Springer Mountain in Georgia.
Although the journey was one he did on his own, Matson was far from alone on the trail making many friends along the way. According to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, more than 2 million people are said to take a hike on some part of the trail every year.
In addition, Matson said on his Facebook page, where along with his online journal, he chronicled his journey, that the “angel on his shoulder” was Demetre Josebeck, who died of a drug overdose in 2018. Matson dedicated his trek to all of thee victims of the opioid epidemic, which he worked to battle as former director of human services for the county. Matson carried Josebeck’s photo with him on his hikes.
Matson finished his hike in early October, approximately seven months after he started.
His favorite state, Matson said, was Maine, “just because of its beauty.”
Maine features many lakes and mountains and is supposed to be “easy,” but Matson said there are lots of challenges, like sections of forest covered in slick and slippery moss.
“It looked like something out of the ‘Hobbit’ or ‘Lord of the Rings,’ said Matson. “It was amazing how green it was everywhere.”
It was definitely memorable and Matson said he treasures the mountains because of the climbing.
“Now that I’m done with it, it seems to be the thing that sticks out in my mind.”
Another reason he really enjoyed Maine was because his son, Brett came out to hike with him at the end of the journey.
“It’s really pretty awesome he was able to be there,” said Matson, who did the same for Brett when he hiked the Appalachian Trail back in 2008.
According to Matson, it was really special because Brett now lives in Colorado and they don’t get to spend a lot of time together, especially one on one. The two got to spend eight to nine hours together on the hike.
“It was a gift,” said Matson. “I was really grateful to have him here with me.”
Inclement weather was also a challenge. Matson recalled making it to a shelter in a driving rainstorm, where he literally got the lost space on the floor of the shelter. After bedding down for the night, Matson said the storm got even worse.
In addition, he recalled hiking through high winds in Mount Washington in New Hampshire. Matson said the gusts got up to 70 mph, which was the highest velocity for the entire year.
“It was blowing us sideways when those gusts would hit,” added Matson.
He recalled walking along the edge of a ridge and praying silently that he would stay on the trail.
Over seven months time, Matson dealt with several medical issues just from the sheer physicality of the journey, including shin splints that forced him to take eight days off and see a physical therapist. He also had stomach issues, but fortunately he was staying in a hostel in a town, so he could seek medical treatment. He also lost a lot of weight over the duration of the journey.
Matson decided to conquer the Appalachian Trail a years before, but preparing for it isn’t easy. He started by walking approximately 20 miles per day. However, with something like this, Matson said you can’t really train for it.
“It’s difficult to find anything that duplicates, anything that replicates what it’s like on the trail,” said Matson.
However, he does admit that his walking did help because he didn’t experience a lot of blisters on the trail.
Now that it’s over, Matson reminisces that the most difficult parts were New Hampshire and Maine. In Maine, it was the last climb so he was anxious for it to be over. But ultimately, Matson said he never had feelings of quitting.
It’s taken time of reflection for him to really appreciate all he saw and experienced on the trail.
“The more time that goes by, the more I’ll be able to put it into perspective,” said Matson.
The hike really had a somewhat spiritual effect on him. The experience made him appreciate God and what he’s created — as far as the Earth, its resources and its beauty.
A history enthusiast, Matson’s highlights of the journey are of the historical markers he saw on the trail, including a marker at the New Jersey-Connecticut border honoring George Washington’s mandate for all of his troops to be inoculated for Small Pox, when an epidemic threatened the Continental Army in the Winter of 1776. The marker is on the foundation of a colonial barn that served as an inoculation station. Another historical marker he saw was one honoring Overmountain Men and the Revolutionary War Battle of Kings Mountain in North Carolina.
Now that he’s home, Matson said his plan is to finish up the journals from the trail, do some traveling and some writing.
Although he knows that many will believe after completing a journey like this that he is looking forward to relaxing, he said “I’m not that type of person.”
And, Matson said he does still plan on taking that train trip across Europe in the future.
