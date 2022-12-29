A Unity Township man has died after falling off a cliff near Loyalhanna Creek Tuesday while checking animal traps on his property.
Fire crews with Crabtree, Lloydsville, New Alexandria and Bradenville volunteer fire departments responded to 573 McChesney Road with four-wheel-drive vehicles. They were able to pull 63-year-old Paul Berger from the hillside.
Berger succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:35 p.m., according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Details on what led to the accident have not been released but much of the area was covered with snow and ice from winter storms this past weekend.
Some of the crews who initially responded to the fall were later called to the scene of a fatal, single-vehicle accident about a mile away along state Route 981.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.