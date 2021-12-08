Following a two-month investigation, Greensburg police arrested a 48-year-old Unity Township man for having inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old.
Thomas B. Greenwood was charged by Greensburg police after the child’s mother reported the incident to police.
According to police, Greenwood assisted her moving into a new apartment in the city in September. One day later, on Sept. 20, the woman said she entered her living room from the kitchen and saw her daughter sitting in Greenwood’s lap “kissing him on the lips,” Detective Charles Irvin said.
The child’s mother also told police that Greenwood had his hand under the girl’s clothing and the mother ordered him to leave the residence before calling police.
The girl also told police that Greenwood made inappropriate contact with her on one other occasion.
After reviewing multiple text messages and a screenshot of a SnapChat message between Greenwood and the girl, police said Greenwood asked the girl if she was comfortable with the pair “being all close and kisses and stuff.”
Greenwood was arraigned on charges of corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication facility, indecent assault and indecent assault on a person less than 16 years old.
He was released on $50,000 unsecured bond. According to online court documents, Greenwood has no prior criminal record. He faces a preliminary hearing on Thursday.
