Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a Unity Township man for allegedly assaulting a woman and threatening her with a knife during an argument over a missing gun and drugs.
The victim said 22-year-old Austin Kimmick punched her multiple times in the face when he couldn’t locate an undisclosed drug and a .380 caliber handgun, according to court documents. She told police at one point Kimmick held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her.
Another witness said Kimmick retrieved the handgun and went upstairs when the victim’s brother arrived. According to the witness, Kimmick said he didn’t want to shoot him but would if necessary, the criminal complaint reads. The victim, her brother and the witness all left the house.
Kimmick fled before police could arrive and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The incident reportedly occurred Wednesday, June 15, at 7:26 p.m.
Along with charges for simple assault and terroristic threats, Kimmick has been charged with felony possession of a firearm by prohibited persons. Court records show Kimmick pled guilty in three separate cases to felony charges related to selling non-controlled substances and firearm possession as well as aggravated assault by a prisoner.
Anyone with information on Kimmick’s whereabouts should contact the Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg barracks.
