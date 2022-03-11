Unity Township became the latest municipality to apply for a grant through the state’s Local Share Account grant program to help fund the replacement of one of the township’s oldest bridges.
The Unity Township supervisors unanimously approved applying for $1 million — the maximum amount that can be requested through the program — to help pay for the replacement of the Shinsky Bridge, located on Shinsky Road near the areas of Marguerite and Pleasant Unity in the township. It carries the roadway over Sewickley Creek.
The grant program, which is a 100% grant with no required local match, is a state grant utilizing gambling revenue from casinos to help municipalities fund a variety of projects, including infrastructure improvements.
If the township receives the grant, the remaining $265,000 needed for the bridge replacement would be taken from the township’s general fund.
If the township isn’t successful in obtaining the grant, Supervisor Michael O’Barto said the township will ”monitor the bridge on a yearly basis” to determine when the project needs to be completed. Right now, he added, the township is just being proactive.
Also, at the meeting, O’Barto announced that for the first time Unity Township will participate in the planning of Latrobe’s Fourth of July Celebration. The township is committing $15,000 to be used toward fireworks or some other facet of the festivities. The supervisors will sign a cooperation agreement with the committee at a later date.
In regular business, the supervisors approved:
- Payment of $19,663.43 to Tresco Paving Corp. for the remainder of the 2021 Hot Mix Paving Program, according to the contract;
- An agreement with Comcast to provide service to the township;
- An intergovernmental cooperation agreement with Hempfield Township for a Pacek Road culvert replacement;
- Appointment of three township supervisors as voting members to the county tax collection committee;
- A cooperation agreement and pass through agreement for Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding for the St. Vincent College Athletic and Convocation II Project;
- Act 537 amendments for Jersey Mike’s, a duplex for Ronald N. Raimondo and a project for Benedict and Lori Stas;
- The Morrison Estate subdivision simple final, for property located in the Lawson Heights area;
- The Davic-Lennon Plan No. 2 simple final, for a .34-acre subdivision from a 138-acre farm tract for a single-family residence;
- The DeFabo site plan simple final, for a retail shop for Francis and Lynn DeFabo that will sell handmade pottery and home goods, pending conditional use approval.
In addition, the supervisors announced a drive-thru Easter Bunny event will be held at 10 a.m. April 9, at the municipal building on Beatty County Road. Residents can wave to the Easter Bunny from the car and receive a holiday treat. Treats are limited to the first 300 children, age 12 and under. For more information, call 724-539-2546.
