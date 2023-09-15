The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which is taking place Saturday at Twin Lakes Park, is all about raising money for research.
No one understands the importance of the event more than Sara Belt and her husband Don Belt of Unity Township.
Sara Belt has been living with Alzheimer’s disease since 2018 when at 54 she was diagnosed. Don Belt is her caregiver.
Part of that research are medical trials, of which Sara has participated in four, and it has most certainly given her the one thing she and Don covet the most…time.
Her diagnosis was early on-set Alzheimer’s disease with no behavior change. Don said they are fortunate that she didn’t undergo a behavior change.
“She’s the same person I married,” he said.
The couple was married in 2010. They met at Charter Oak Church, where they both attended.
Sara, a CMU graduate, taught Spanish, mathematics and elementary. She still enjoys doing puzzles and reading, although it has become more difficult as she has lost some of her vision. She also enjoys painting, which is also therapeutic for her.
Although she wasn’t diagnosed until 2018, Don said they knew something was wrong as far back as 2010.
According to Don, most people have heard of Alzheimer’s disease, but don’t really know much about it. They were typical. The first thing they did was go on the internet and research everything they could about the disease.
“We wanted to do everything we could to fight this disease. We weren’t going to give into it,” said Don.
They found that the Alzheimer’s Association’s website was an incredible resource, and Don participated in a number of webinars. That’s where they learned about medical trials and put together a regimen for Sara.
“I do a lot of exercise,” said Sara.
She walks on the elliptical every morning after having a small breakfast of banana nut bread, juice and her supplements. Then, a second breakfast of yogurt, nuts, lots of fruit, including her favorite blueberries. Afterward, she has two hours of casual time, which consists of reading.
Her favorites are travel books and mysteries.
For lunch, they usually have something small like half of a sandwich and a cookie.
In the afternoon, Hannah Price from Senior Helper’s comes in to assist Sara and do a little walking. In addition to Don and Price, Sara’s other helper is her therapy dog, a border collie named Rahab, from the Bible.
Sara will be right at home Saturday because she usually walks at Twin Lakes several times a week.
The team that walks for Sara is AGSM, which is Don’s company. This year, they have raised $6,500, which puts them in second place for fundraising. This is the team’s fourth year and they have come in first in fundraising twice and won second place last year and again this year.
This year, Sara also will be recruiting for Alzheimer’s Impact Movement (AIM), the association’s lobbying arm in Washington, D.C.
“Sara is really unique,” said Don, since many who are living with the disease aren’t able to participate, and Sara has for many years. “She’s famous within the Alzheimer’s Association.”
The Saturday event begins with registration at 9 a.m. followed by the walk at 10 a.m.
“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Natalie Boyanovsky, development manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us…by raising awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments and finally ending this disease.”
According to AA, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Pennsylvania, there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease and over 500,000 caregivers.
For more information on the walk, visit act.alz.org/westmoreland.
