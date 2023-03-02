Although a proposed resort’s application wasn’t under consideration during a public hearing Monday, it was clear that the resort was on the mind of many of the residents who attended to offer testimony.
The hearing, which was actually a continuation of a hearing that began Feb. 21, was to finish hearing testimony on amendments to the Unity Township zoning ordinance.
Among many other changes, the revision to the ordinance includes allowing developers interested in opening up a resort, conference or recreation center the ability to apply to the township for a conditional use if they adhere to several requirements, including being in either the conservation or agricultural district with a minimum size of 30 acres.
While some township residents cited the need for more specific details in the ordinance changes regarding the resort category, Unity Township Solicitor Gary Falatovich was quick to remind that each application will be reviewed on a case by case, lot by lot basis.
The ordinance also has broad requirements that could prevent a property from being approved for a conditional use, including if the development would devalue an adjacent property, negatively affects public health, safety and welfare and affects the comfort of surrounding property owners.
In addition to creating the resort conditional use, the revisions also create or amend definitions of the terms “dwellings,” “motorized vehicle raceways, trails or training facilities,” “hotels,” “motels,” “solar farms,” “regulated rental units,” “occupants,” “rental agreements and “student homes,” and imposing or modifying specific requirements for those categories.
Township supervisors did not vote on the amended ordinance, but said they will take into consideration all of the concerns from the residents when rendering their decision. The next regular meeting of the board of supervisors is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. March 9, which would be the first opportunity for a vote on the ordinance changes. That could included voting on the amendments as they are proposed, removing or modifying part of the changes.
As to the concerns brought up that had more to do with the proposed resort, the Evergreens, LLC, the public was cautioned not to make judgments on the proposed plan before it has even been explained.
“No one has really heard anything about this use except members of the planning commission, who,” Falatovich said, “recommended the use be approved if the ordinance amendments are approved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.