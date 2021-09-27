Ray Charley is hitting the road – or rather the trail – again.
This time, the Unity Township man, who co-owns several local Shop ‘n Save supermarkets, is heading out with a few fellow bikers on Oct. 2 for a 12-day, 440-mile mountain bike trek across the rugged terrain in Utah.
It’s called the Hayduke Trail MTB Tour – a trek that is supposed to provide the most stunning views in the country, letting riders see millennia-old rock formations in Capitol Reef National Park and at Bear’s Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante national monuments.
Those views come at a price as there will be both desert and mountainous areas to cross and overnight camping in remote areas.
According to Charley, the ride will prove to be a challenge for a number of reasons.
In 2019, Charley, who is 70 now, rode in a cross-country charity bicycle ride of more than 3,000 miles across America from San Diego, California, to Saint Augustine, Florida, to benefit the Feherty’s Troops First Foundation, which provides assistance and support to veterans wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan.
What happened to Charley after that ride is what led to him deciding to take on this new challenge and selecting where funds he raises will go.
In January 2020, Charley was riding his bike when he was severely injured by an incident with a distracted driver.
Charley said he avoided death, but it came at a price. He shattered his pelvis and couldn’t walk for five months. He underwent surgery through the Excela Health Orthopedics Institute, followed by many months of physical therapy at Excela Square at Latrobe and with a private therapist.
Charley remembers the doctor asking him what his expectations were and he answered simply, “I’d like to ride my bike across the U.S.” The doctor said that they had their work cut out for them.
He received great medical care and the therapy he received helped him walk again and eventually be able to get back on his bicycle.
“I owe a lot of my healing to the orthopedic professionals at Excela Health,” said Charley, who decided he would use his Utah ride to benefit the orthopedic program at Excela. “It’s just exceptional what they do there.”
Customers at the supermarkets will be able to make donations – which Charley will match – at the checkouts at the Shop ‘n Save stores in Greensburg and Murrysville. Customers can see Charley’s route on displays at both stores. The stores are also selling cut-outs that customers can buy to support his ride. Donations can also be made by visiting www.Excelahealth.org/Rayridesagain.
Charley chairs the Westmoreland/Frick Hospital Foundation, which provides support for two of Excela’s three hospitals. He knows better than anyone to maintain the excellence any program has achieved, it takes a constant investment of funds.
“One of the most important things I need to do is engage the community,” said Charley, who admitted it will be a lot different than his cross-country bike ride, which allowed him to post his progress on social media.
Much of the area where Charley will be riding has no cell service so there won’t be any updates during the ride, which was always a source of motivation to Charley.
“I know people back home will still be pulling for me,” said Charley.
“This is a significant challenge even in the best of conditions,” said Charley, who added that he and his fellow bikers will be ascending 37,000 feet in elevation. “This will be a lot of off road and a different challenge.”
Since his accident, Charley has been sticking to biking on trails rather than roads. As he recovered, he went from a recumbent tricycle to a mountain bike, which has a lower frame than a bike intended for street use. It’s also easier to mount.
He’s been riding several days a week to train and in August he completed a 335-mile bike ride from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C. on the Great Allegheny Passage and C&O Canal Trail.
He was accompanied by friend and fellow biking enthusiast Kip Othold from Texas, who Charley met on his cross-country trek. Othold agreed to join Charley on the Utah ride and will share a tent with Charley.
Charley still deals with pain stemming from his injury, but that hasn’t stopped him from doing what he loves.
