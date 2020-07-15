Unity Township artist turns dryer lint into sculptures

Joanna Pietropaoli Stillwagon of Unity Township is diligent about the safety and maintenance requirements for cleaning the lint trap in her clothes dryer.
But unlike most people, she doesn’t throw the lint away. She saves it and shapes it into fun sculptures.
“I first started out with a mouse,” she said. “I was downstairs cleaning out the lint filter one day and I thought I’d make something out of the lint, and so I stood there and made a mouse and set it on top of the dryer to scare the family. I really don’t know what inspired me. I just had all this lint.”
Her latest creative venture is purely whimsical.
Stillwagon taught art at Ligonier Valley Senior High School and retired in 2006. Her own art background was developed at Seton Hill University where she concentrated on silversmithing.
“I always wanted to be a painter, but that never happened in college,” she said. “I ended up leaning more towards sculpturing, working with clay and metalsmithing. That was in the 1960s when everything had to be free and abstract.”
She designed jewelry for a jeweler in Shadyside the summer after graduation. That talent inspired her to melt gold rings belonging to her grandparents and to her future husband Richard’s parents, to make wedding rings for their own wedding.
She taught a number of different art techniques at the high school, and enjoyed salt dough sculpturing for 18 years. That gave her a background in sculpturing in a completely different medium.
Other artists have been making art out of dryer lint. Some use tweezers to assemble tiny pieces of colored lint into tapestry-like hangings. Others spin the lint (that process works better when there’s pet hair in it) into thread and then weave it to make something else. There also are techniques that use a watered-down adhesive to hold the lint together.
Stillwagon doesn’t do any of that. Her sculptures are temporary and kept just long enough for her to take photos. Then they’re recycled into another sculpture.
“Sometimes when I empty out the filter, the lint just peels from the screen and I lay it there and it takes on something, like it morphs into something,” she said. “I don’t go into it knowing what to make. I peel the lint back and I see something, and that’s how it all starts.”
Most of her sculptures are faces with different features and expressions. Some look serious, others are happy, one has an expression like in the famous painting, The Scream, by Norwegian Expressionistic artist Edvard Munch. Another lint sculpture is of a woman wearing a flowery hat.
While those are mostly in gray tones, Corona Hair has red highlights and the face also has more intricate features and different colors of lint. Stillwagon made that face as a tribute to the current stay-at-home situation.
The largest sculpture, Bluebird, is nearly 18 inches high and uses fresh and recycled lint. The tree is in mostly different shades of gray, but the little bird sitting on a branch is blue. Sometimes the color is an inspiration of what to create next.
“I have some fluffy beach towels in blues and burgundy shades, so I’m going to throw those in the dryer to see what I can get,” Stillwagon said. “And that’s a good thing that if you make something and you don’t like it, you can just reuse the lint.”
Stillwagon hasn’t decided what if any preservative she might try on the lint sculptures, or if she even wants to preserve them at all.
“It’s just been a little fun outlet, that’s all,” she said. “What has rally tickled me are all the comments I get when I post the photos on Facebook. I was just laughing about the things that people have been saying. Everybody must be really bored staying home, and I am, too.”
