The Unity Township Board of Supervisors adopted its final 2023 budget Thursday.
The $7.596 million spending plan does not include a tax increase. The supervisors instead held the line on the tax rate of 2.2 mills for the general fund and 2 mills for the fire tax for a total of 4.2 mills.
In addition, the supervisors voted to approve an ordinance that revises the language and clarifies the requirements, limitations and prohibitions on burning and outdoor fires in the township, specifically prohibiting the burning of leaves.
According to Supervisor Mike O’Barto, this isn’t a new ordinance, but the rewriting of a previous ordinance to make it more readable and reinforce the restrictions of burning in the township.
In other business, the supervisors approved the payment of costs related to title examinations and asbestos inspections for 11 flood-ravaged and blighted properties in Dorothy Patch.
The county’s redevelopment authority recently announced it had secured a $75,000 grant to demolish the homes on the condition that the township take on the additional costs, which Solicitor Gary Falatovich estimates not to be more than $5,000.
At the meeting, the supervisors also awarded its gas and fuel contracts to Export Fuel as the low bidder. Export Fuel bid $3.7379 per gallon for diesel fuel ($93,197.60 total delivered) and $2.1671 per gallon for unleaded gasoline ($21,671 total delivered). The other bidder, Glassmere, came in at $3.7675 per gallon for diesel fuel ($94,187.50 total delivered) and $2.2036 per gallon for unleaded gasoline (total delivered $22,036).
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
