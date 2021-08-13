Unity Township officials are giving residents a chance to weigh in on proposed improvements to the intersection of Route 30 and the Wimmerton residential development.
From 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, officials will host an open plans display meeting pertaining to the proposed intersection upgrades at the township municipal building, 154 Beatty County Road. Engineer Dan Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said the open house is being provided as a public service and won’t include involvement from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
“We’re going to show them what we proposed and we’re hoping to get feedback from all the residents,” Schmitt said after Thursday’s supervisors meeting. “We’ll have plans displayed, and we’re gathering crash history data from that intersection; we’re doing this so residents totally understand what we’re proposing.”
Residents will be able to attend the open house at any time during the event’s three-hour window.
There won’t be a formal presentation on the proposal, Schmitt noted, and copies of the plans will be available for residents. Township officials will also be in attendance to answer questions.
“We’re going to ask for feedback from the residents whether they want us to proceed in this manner or not,” Schmitt said. “We’ve only got pockets of information from different factions (of Wimmerton), and we want all of them to provide input.”
“There are different factions there,” supervisor Mike O’Barto said of Wimmerton residents. “We just want to be transparent.”
A number of Wimmerton residents, through a resident survey and numerous comments at last month’s supervisors meeting, expressed their opposition to proposed modifications to the intersection.
Township officials are seeking grant funding to make safety improvements. In June, supervisors approved to authorize the submission of a Pennsylvania Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) grant in hopes of upgrading the busy intersection.
Schmitt said previously that the upgrades would be similar to an existing highway barrier outside the Charter Oak neighborhood, where motorists are unable to make a left out of the development onto Route 30 West toward Greensburg.
“If you are in Wimmerton and want to go toward the airport, you have to go straight across and sit in that median. We’re going to look at eliminating that,” Schmitt said in June.
If improvements are made, Schmitt said previously that motorists traveling on Route 30 East toward Wimmerton will still have the option of making the left turn from the highway into the development. But he noted that “it’s our intention that if anybody wants to go to Latrobe (from Wimmerton), they will go down past the Green Meadows nursing home (via Brouwers Drive) and go out at St. Vincent Lake.”
Schmitt said the yield sign going out of the Wimmerton development will still be in place if roadway improvements are made at the site.
Township officials had previously looked into adding a traffic signal at the intersection, Schmitt has said, but officials were not in favor of it, citing costs and maintenance need to operate a traffic light.
In a survey of 261 residents who live in the development and use its roadways discussed at last month’s meeting, 131 residents want to see the installation of a traffic light at Wimmerton’s intersection with Route 30 while 78 residents want to maintain the status quo and 52 residents want to use an existing traffic signal at Route 30 near St. Vincent Drive.
Schmitt has said that the township hasn’t received grant funding for intersection improvements and hasn’t made a decision on whether a project will occur.
If the township receives funding and moves forward with improvement plans, the project would be paid in full through the ARLE grant. If the municipality fails to receive funding, Schmitt said it could exploring making improvements through a previously approved township bond issue.
Also Thursday, solicitor Gary Falatovich said officials are looking to modify the township’s off-street parking requirements tied to fast food restaurants and similar establishments.
“People were sitting down and eating in those places, and now we’ve seen trends change to more customers going through the drive-thru,” Falatovich said. “Because of that, the need for off-street parking is probably reduced.”
Most off-street parking changes, Falatovich noted, will be limited to areas in the township’s B-2 or B-3 commercial business zoning district. In the past, he said the township had used strict requirements for prospective fast food businesses such as three parking spaces for every 250 square foot of the building’s gross area.
The current off-street parking requirements were used in recent township developments such as the new Sheetz along Route 30 West and the still-in-construction Get Go on the other side of the highway where Arnold Palmer Motors formerly sat.
“We’re looking at more operational needs in terms of determining the number of spaces that should be required as opposed to just setting an arbitrary number,” Falatovich said.
Added O’Barto: “The board is trying to be responsible to businesses and our citizens, and also at the same time, we want to help businesses. We need them in our township.”
Falatovich said a recommendation may be ready for the supervisors to consider at next month’s meeting.
In other business, the supervisors currently aren’t considering a resident’s request to allow ATV use on several township roads. Jim Yokopenic, who lives on Bruno Road, came to last month’s meeting to ask officials to permit ATVs on his road, along with nearby Pond, Coke Oven Hill and Bernie Stone roads.
Falatovich said Thursday that areas that allow ATV access typically lie in “very rural counties” as opposed to a municipality such as Unity Township where people still travel those four roads on a regular basis.
“The supervisors have the power to do that,” he said of making ATV use more accessible. “My recommendation is they don’t because of the public safety factor.”
“We had a lot phone calls — mostly against — your proposal,” Mike O’Barto told Yokopenic. “There were safety concerns brought up for that area.”
The supervisors Thursday also approved for Schmitt to apply for potential Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding by the Sept. 30 deadline.
He said the funds — made available by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by Westmoreland County — will be aimed at potentially paving up to three streets in Marguerite, up to nine streets in Whitney, an undetermined number of streets near the fire hall in Lloydsville, and for a potential sewage project along Greenwalt Street.
As part of the application, Schmitt said township officials are seeking income surveys from residents and could do so via a meeting at an area fire department or by knocking door-to-door.
In other business of note at Thursday’s meeting, the supervisors approved:
- To settle a litigation agreement related to a vacant single-family residence at 180 Frye Farm Road. Falatovich noted that the previous homeowner died several years ago; third party has since reached an agreement with the township where it would address “nuisances” on the property within six months and then it would rehabilitate the site. Falatovich said the issues have included high grass and weeds, while a previous sewer line issue has been resolved;
- Final site plan for Arnold Palmer Regional Airport to use a portion of its property for a DMJ Transportation school bus terminal;
- Pay estimate of $622,623.29 to Tresco Paving Corp. for the township’s 2021 hot mix paving program;
- To exempt township tax collector Mark Burkardt for the delinquent 2020 per capita tax and approve the list of exonerations.
