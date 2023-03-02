More senior citizens in Unity Township will have access to a tax rebate after supervisors unanimously voted to expand the program at a special meeting Wednesday.
The ordinance amends and restates an original ordinance passed in 2013; the program started in 2014. The amendment expands the revenue eligibility criteria to $80,000 in an effort to open up the rebate to even more senior township residents.
In addition, Unity Township Solicitor Gary Falatovich said the ordinance restates the requirements for application and entitlement to the rebate, which includes criteria that requires the applicant must be a property owner living in the township for at least five years.
To allow seniors who utilize putting their property in trust as an estate planning tool, the rebate is also available for those who are a beneficiary of trusts that live in the home in question for at least five years, even if they aren’t the owner.
In addition, Falatovich said seniors who have lived in a township home for less than five years, but sold the home and moved to another home in the township, would still be eligible as long as both homes are within the township.
Supervisor Mike O’Barto, a consistent advocate of the program, said the ordinance was voted on at the special meeting because taxes were scheduled to be mailed out March 1, and this way the rebate could be in place.
He added that the decision to expand the eligibility requirements came as the number of seniors taking advantage of the rebate was dwindling. In 2014, the first year the rebate was available, the number of eligible participants was 352, but that number had fallen to 328 last year.
“We just want to make sure every resident entitled to a rebate gets it,” said O’Barto.
In other business at the special meeting, the supervisors approved resolutions that will allow to township entities to finish the application process for LSA grants through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for projects. The Pleasant Unity Volunteer Fire Department is applying for $38,438 to replace the roof on its property; and Westmoreland Cleanways is applying for $514,100 for a warehouse and office renovation project.
Also, the supervisors approved the Somerset Trust Co. final site plan to convert a Pizza Hut along U.S. Route 30 into a bank office and adjacent coffee shop with drive-thru lanes. The approval is actually a reapproval because the 90-day term for recording had elapsed, making it necessary for the supervisors to approve the site plan for a second time.
