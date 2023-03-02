More senior citizens in Unity Township will have access to a tax rebate after supervisors unanimously voted to expand the program at a special meeting Wednesday.

The ordinance amends and restates an original ordinance passed in 2013; the program started in 2014. The amendment expands the revenue eligibility criteria to $80,000 in an effort to open up the rebate to even more senior township residents.

