Unity Township supervisors will consider several proposed changes to the township’s zoning ordinance next month.
Supervisors at their July 8 regular meeting will consider zoning changes related to multi-family dwellings, electronic billboard usage, and aviation storage, sales and services. Supervisors heard details of the proposed zoning changes during a public hearing Tuesday.
One change would allow multi-family homes to be constructed in suburban residential (R-2) and rural village (R-3) districts as a permitted use.
Township solicitor Gary Falatovich said previously that amending the zoning ordinance would give Valley Green Westmoreland’s developer Shuster Homes more flexibility in building multi-family and patio homes.
Under the current ordinance, developers would have to apply for a conditional use permit and seek approval from the township’s zoning hearing board to construct multi-family dwellings in those districts.
If the zoning amendment is approved, developers could construct two dwelling units on the minimum lot area of 15,000 square feet for R-2 zones and minimum lot area of 8,000 square feet for R-3 zones.
Valley Green Westmoreland is seeking a similar zoning change on the Hempfield Township side consisting of 144 acres.
Township officials are also considering amending the zoning ordinance to include guidelines for existing billboards within the township to electronic ones, as well as reducing the minimum distance between electronic billboards from 1,000 feet to 500 feet along the same side of the roadway, including Route 30.
Planning commission officials previously suggested that Falatovich add language to the proposed zoning ordinance that restricts lumens — a common unit for measuring light — on electronic billboards within the township. Officials cited the potential for excessively bright billboards to distract drivers.
The current zoning ordinance requires the display, message or text of the electronic billboard does not change more than once every 30 seconds — which cannot include any motion, such as spinning or flashing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.