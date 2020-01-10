Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling’s planned move into a larger facility near Pleasant Unity has been temporarily put on hold.
The Unity Township Supervisors, at their regular meeting Thursday, voted to table approval of a final site plan for the local nonprofit after a neighboring resident expressed concerns earlier in the day.
Supervisors John Mylant and Mike O’Barto voted to table the site plan. Supervisor Ed Poponick was absent.
“You only get one time to get this right and I believe this is what we need to do,” O’Barto said of tabling the site plan.
The supervisors’ decision comes after the Unity Township Planning Commission recommended approval Tuesday for Westmoreland Cleanways’ planned move to an eight-acre property across from the Unity Township Municipal Authority building on Pleasant Unity-Mutual Road, not far from Route 130.
No residents spoke out against the site plan during that meeting.
Somerset County-based JVS Environmental, which has partnered with Westmoreland Cleanways to process collected recyclable electronics, is purchasing the property from Innovative Supply Company Inc.
For nearly six years, Westmoreland Cleanways has been headquartered at Innovative Park, located off Route 30 East near Beatty Crossroads.
Westmoreland Cleanways executive director Ellen Keefe said the planned move will provide more than 18,000 square feet of additional warehouse space.
The new site, which Westmoreland Cleanways will lease from JVS, includes seven buildings, some of which are interconnected. Keefe said the new location will have a larger drive-thru drop-off area for residents. The site, which is currently vacant, previously served as a metal recycling business.
At the planning commission meeting, Keefe said the heavily wooded, rural location would not interfere with any neighboring property owners. Westmoreland Cleanways is also seeking relief from the township’s landscaping requirements, a modification that must be approved by the township supervisors.
Once in the new facility, Keefe said the nonprofit will look to add additional materials to collect, including Styrofoam. She said organization hopes to purchase a Densifier, a piece of equipment capable of melting Styrofoam into plastic cubes, in the future.
Keefe said Westmoreland Cleanways will accept the same materials — such as televisions, glass bottles, scrap metal, tires, fluorescent bulbs, cardboard, paper and more — at the new facility.
Before Thursday’s decision to table the site plan, Keefe had hoped to close the Innovative Park location during the last two weeks in January and move all drop-off recycling to the new property sometime next month.
O’Barto said township officials received an email Thursday morning from a concerned property owner who lives adjacent to the proposed Westmoreland Cleanways site. O’Barto said the property owner, who wasn’t named during the meeting, cited “a list of issues” with the nonprofit’s plans for the facility, including odor concerns and problems regarding the burning of Styrofoam.
Keefe relayed to the supervisors that a Densifier is a common device for companies involved in recycling and processing items.
“Other companies use it,” Keefe said. “It’s a standard type of equipment that recycling processors use.”
“It’s commonly used, it’s a portable unit,” she added. “Businesses use them internally, it’s not an outside unit, and there’s no open flame or anything like that. It’s a unit that heats Styrofoam and melts it. There’s no odor.”
Keefe directed supervisors to the website FoamCycle.com for more information about the Densifier and Styrofoam recycling. Township solicitor Gary Falatovich said officials plan to pass that information on to the concerned property owner.
Keefe also questioned why the supervisors would delay Westmoreland Cleanways’ planned move over a piece of equipment the nonprofit has yet to purchase.
“We don’t have it yet,” Keefer said of the Densifier, adding that the device has an estimated cost of about $70,000. “If there’s any concerns from the board or any of the neighbors about what this piece of equipment is, we don’t have it yet. We won’t have it for another year.
“The fact that we don’t have it yet and we’re not going to be using it, to me, there would be no reason to stop (the site plan process) at this point.”
O’Barto said township officials plan to further discuss the matter with Keefe and the concerned property owner. Township solicitor Gary Falatovich said the supervisors are likely to hold a special meeting later this month to again consider the Westmoreland Cleanways site plan.
“We can put any fears to sleep and do this the right way,” O’Barto said.
In other business, township engineer Dan Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said the township’s new public works garage is expected to soon be ready for daily operations. Workers will likely move into the facility in late January, he noted.
“We’re pretty much done,” he said, adding that start-up work related to maintenance on the boiler system and related items, along with a sprinkler test, is currently being done.
Work on the township’s new public works building began in December 2018. The previous building was destroyed by a September 2017 arson. Since the fire, the township’s public works crew has worked out of two rented facilities.
O’Barto, who served as supervisor during the time of the blaze, is pleased that construction on the new building is finally nearing the finish line.
“It’s a really good feeling and I think it will put the township back where it needs to be,” he said. “I think it will allow us to be more efficient ... I really give the road crew kudos for everything they’ve done the last few years.”
Also related to the public works garage, the supervisors approved these pay estimates: $27,334.23 to general contractor Walter Mucci Construction Co. Inc., $19,359.10 to R&B Mechanical, $50,185.88 to Bob Biter Electrical Enterprises Inc., $51,358.90 to Newman Plumbing and $44,913.75 to Mongiovi & Son.
Supervisors also approved a change order for a deduction of $30,000 to Biter Electrical since allowances for alarms and power weren’t used. Instead, Schmitt said the township paid directly for security and alarms rather than through the contractor.
The supervisors also approved a tentative agreement, through the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC), related to litigation with Norfolk Southern for reimbursements for work on the St. Vincent High bridge.
As part of the agreement, Falatovich said Norfolk Southern is to reimburse the township for all costs incurred out of pocket for reconstruction of the bridge. The pact also calls for the elimination of the Buffenmeyer Road bridge at Norfolk Southern’s expense, he added, along with the township taking over maintenance responsibilities for the St. Vincent High bridge.
Also discussed at Thursday’s meeting:
- Christmas Tree-Cycling will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 31 at the township municipal building, 154 Beatty County Road. Township officials ask that residents remove all decorations, lights, tree skirts, bags and other items from trees before recycling. For more information, call Westmoreland Cleanways at 724-879-4020;
- A public hearing will be held at 2:30 p.m. Jan 28 for supervisors to hear additional proposed township zoning ordinance amendments, along with a request from James Mickinak to vacate an alley located on Second Avenue.
In other business, supervisors approved:
- To advertise for 2020 fuel and gas bids;
- To advertise for 2020 maintenance bids for playgrounds and monuments grounds;
- Purchase of a 2010 Ford F-550 truck at a cost of $26,500;
- The Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System (PMRS) employee contribution rate for 2020, which is unchanged from last year;
- A conditional use request for Gosia’s Pierogies proposed baking, packaging and distribution facility along Route 981;
- A final site plan for Redcut Rental LLC to construct a 1,500-square-foot building along Route 981 for a proposed accounting/financial services business. The building was previously the home of Westmoreland Automobile;
- A final site plan for Ted Curnow to construct a 300-square-foot addition to an existing building along Pleasant Unity Road;
- Re-approval, because the 90-day period has elapsed, for Skilken Gold’s Sheetz lot consolidation plan and following site plans: St. Vincent College student life and hospitality project, GetGo and Sun Star Inc.;
- Frye subdivision.
