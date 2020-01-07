The Unity Township Supervisors, at their annual reorganization meeting on Monday, reappointed John Mylant as chairman and Ed Poponick as vice chairman.
Mylant is entering his fourth year as the supervisors chairman. Mike O’Barto, who rejoins the supervisors after a stint on the Greater Latrobe School Board, had served as chairman for the previous 16 years.
Mylant, Poponick and O’Barto were appointed paid roadmasters. Each are responsible for one of the township’s three districts.
The supervisors’ annual salary as roadmasters will be determined by the township auditors, who are set to meet at 3 p.m. today, Jan. 7.
In other business Monday, the supervisors approved a 3% pay increase for two non-union township employees. The raises, part of a new five-year agreement, are the same as a recently approved pay increase for 23 union members who are either public works crew members or township office employees.
The supervisors approved the resignation of Pete Tenerowicz as township emergency management coordinator and also voted to advertise the position. Tenerowicz had served as the emergency management coordinator for more than 30 years.
The supervisors also approved the resignation of Michael O’Barto Jr. as a township auditor, and appointed Clement A. Matta Jr. to serve a six-year term as auditor through Dec. 31, 2024.
Also, the supervisors reappointed Merle Musick, Harry Hosack and Steve Yanchik as building inspectors and zoning and code enforcement officers.
The supervisors also approved to continue to hold regular meetings at 4:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month.
Supervisors also made these appointments for 2020:
- Scott Avolio to the Unity Township Municipal Authority for a five-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2024;
- Richard Donati, Tim Schultheis and Harry Hosack on the township planning commission for three-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2022;
- Tim Thomas and James Kelley on the township zoning hearing board for five-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2024;
- Dave Oshnock to the construction code appeals board for a five-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2024;
- John Orzehowski to the Crabtree Municipal Authority for a five-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2024;
- Gary Falatovich as township solicitor;
- Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. as township engineer;
- Sharon Sweeney as secretary and the township’s right-to-know officer;
- Julie Zoppetti as treasurer;
- Emil Bove as sewage enforcement officer and Mike Stack as the alternate officer;
- Tim Quinn to the township vacancy board;
- Compensation for Unity Township Municipal Authority members of $50 per meeting, not to exceed $150 per month;
- Mark Burkardt as tax collector and Chris Stewart as deputy tax collector;
- Mylant, Poponick and O’Barto as township delegates for the state convention, with a mileage rate of 57.5 cents per mile for the event. Poponick was also appointed as the delegate to officially vote at the convention;
- Bonds, in the amount of $100,000 per person, for the township office staff;
- Commercial Bank and Trust of PA as the primary bank and First Commonwealth Bank as the secondary bank for the township’s checking and savings accounts.
