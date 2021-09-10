Unity Township officials plan to recognize area Vietnam War veterans in the near future.
At Thursday’s meeting, Supervisor Mike O’Barto said officials are in the early stages of creating a monument for local Vietnam veterans to be placed at an undecided location at the township municipal complex, located along Beatty County Road.
O’Barto indicated that while the township will help fund the monument, he said officials are also seeking donations from community members.
“One of the reasons we decided to do this is we looked around and we didn’t see any Vietnam War memorials (in the township).” he said, noting that the monument would honor multiple branches of the military. “We believe there was many residents who have served Unity Township, as well as the United States, in Vietnam.”
O’Barto said the township plans to form a committee of Vietnam veterans to assist in planning “so we can do something that’s right.”
No timetable for the project was been laid out, he noted, but said “we’re going to do this as quickly as we can.”
“This is a first for us,” O’Barto said. “There are several monuments in Unity Township dedicated to World War I and World War II, as well as the Korean War, and some have multiple war veterans. But you don’t see anything dedicated to the Vietnam War veterans.”
“I think it’s a great thing,” Supervisors Chairman John Mylant said of the monument.
Additionally, O’Barto said the township has decided to rename the township’s lakeside park — located within the complex — the Bob Evancho Lakeside Park.
Robert G. Evancho Sr., 74, of Unity Township, a retired township maintenance employee, died April 8, 2020. According to his obituary, he was a Vietnam War veteran who served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Disabled American Veterans. He was formerly a welder at All Metals Fabricating in Youngwood and enjoyed horse racing.
He was survived at the time of his passing by his wife of 47 years, Eileen Evancho; a son, Robert Evancho Jr. of Greensburg and a granddaughter.
“He worked for the township for 15 years, and Bob actually cut the grass and maintained the area that a lot of our children and grandchildren play today — and he also maintained the area where we plan on putting the memorial,” he said.
Because Evancho passed away during the height of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic restrictions, people weren’t able to pay their last respects, O’Barto said. He acknowledged that Evancho’s wife cried upon hearing the news of the park being renamed in his honor.
“If you knew Bob or met him for the first time, you automatically liked him,” O’Barto said.
“He was the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back.”
“He was a super guy,” Mylant said. “We was a very good man.”
Added O’Barto: “He did a lot for a lot of people. When people read this, they’re going to be calling and they’re going to be overjoyed. If you met him, you loved him. He was just that kind of guy. This is probably the greatest thing that we’ve done — and we’ve done a lot of things in the township — but honoring this guy is right up there.”
Also Thursday, the supervisors approved to submit a grant application in hopes of securing funding for an ADA-compliant fishing pier at the lake within the township complex. Solicitor Gary Falatovich said the township moved forward with an application for the Keystone Communities program grant because it supplied more funding than what the initial grant application was going to provide.
Falatovich said the township is seeking about $75,000 in funding for the fishing pier. Roughly 30% of the project’s total cost would be paid by the township, he noted.
Also discussed on Thursday:
- The supervisors recognized the heroes of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and also offered congratulations to township resident Victory Brinker, who is competing in the finals of “America’s Got Talent” next week;
- Township engineer Dan Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. reminded residents that an open house meeting on potential improvements at the intersection of Route 30 and Wimmerton Boulevard will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at the township municipal building;
- To keep streams and lakes pollution-free, Schmitt reminded township residents and businesses that have a swimming pool to allow pool to de-chlorinate by keeping it uncovered and waiting at least 10 days after the last chlorination.
In other business, the supervisors approved:
- A subdivision for Phase 2 of the White Pines Estates development, which includes 20 additional single family units on 12.5 acres, located off Carney Road;
- A subdivision for Phase 3 of the Weatherton Farm Estates, with 10 additional lots on less than three acres off Route 130;
- Carter, Shrum Sand Hill, Dancey, Myers, Malik, Thomas estate, Papkow Limited Family Partnership and Sayre subdivisions. The township’s approval of the Papkow and Sayre subdivisions also include consolidation plans;
- To hire Ben Onusko as a road crew member.
