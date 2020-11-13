The Unity Township Supervisors on Thursday approved a tentative 2021 budget that includes no increase in property taxes.
The $7.0-million proposed spending plan includes state and light fund revenues, along with a general fund budget of $6.2 million. The tentative general fund budget shows just a 2% increase from this year’s amount, supervisor Mike O’Barto said.
“The budget was pretty easy to do,” he said. “We are in a very good place.”
While the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected virtually every aspect of life, placing restrictions on businesses and resulting in the loss of tens of millions of jobs nationwide, O’Barto said the township has managed to work its way through an usual year, as the municipality’s combined tax revenues have dropped roughly $54,000 compared to 2019.
O’Barto noted that collections on earned income tax have decreased about $114,000 and real estate tax receipts are down $8,000 compared to last year. He stressed that township property owners are able to pay their taxes with no late fee through Dec. 31 after supervisors approved a pandemic-related deadline extension to assist residents.
In all, the township’s real estate tax — which will stay at 2.2 mills — accounts for $630,000 in revenue in the projected budget, with earned income tax estimated to contribute $3.2 million.
“We’re hoping by the end of the year it will catch up,” O’Barto said of the dip in township tax revenues, which includes a projected $5.1 million in total tax receipts in 2021.
The township was able to bring in additional money this year through building permit fees and real estate transfer tax revenue.
“People have buying and selling houses. We’re $100,000 up on our current real estate transfer tax, which is amazing,” O’Barto said.
The growth in building permit fees, O’Barto noted, is the primary reason why the township is projected to collect $200,000 such fees next year; he said the 2020 increase was the result of new construction and renovations on existing properties.
O’Barto said the township saved $30,000 in fuel costs this year when its road crew moved into the new public works building. Before the new building was completed — replacing the structure destroyed in a September 2017 arson — workers had been traveling to a pair of temporary garages that the township leased following the blaze.
The township will also save money in the future, O’Barto noted, with the purchase of an excavator and road sealing machine earlier this year. In all, the township paved 17 township roads and seal coated 27 other roads in 2020.
“We need to pave more roads, and we’re working on ways we can do that,” he said.
Elsewhere in the tentative budget, road and garage costs are the largest planned expenditure at more than $1.6 million. That includes $990,000 in road and bridge maintenance, $180,000 for vehicle operating expenses and $150,000 for snow removal.
The state fund budget projects $816,300 in 2021 allocation and $700 in interest, while next year’s light fund budget estimates $35,000 in revenue.
The township’s 2-mill fire tax is estimated to generate $570,000 in 2021, according to budget figures. In 2017, supervisors approved a 1-mill increase to the fire tax to help fund the township’s eight volunteer fire departments. The fire tax, which was established in 2004, costs the average township taxpayer $46 to $50 per year.
While O’Barto is pleased with the township’s current spending plan, he noted that the pandemic brings a degree of uncertainty heading into the new year. “There are a lot of things we may not be able to control. We’re going to see how it works out,” he said.
Also Thursday, the supervisors appointed Ed Saxton to fill a vacancy on the township’s board of auditors. O’Barto said Saxton, a member of the Pleasant Unity Volunteer Fire Department, will serve the remaining term of Greg Fumea, who resigned as an auditor after being hired as a part-time township code enforcement officer.
In other business, the supervisors approved a resolution for a conditional use approval for Hanson Aggregates’ proposed 115-acre underground limestone mining operation at 394 Quarry Road. The proposal includes a 9,000 square-foot office building with parking, located near the former Whitney Quarry site.
Hanson officials said the operation is expected to create about 50 direct jobs, including laborers, equipment operators, mechanics, office staff and supervisors.
According to the resolution, the conditional use approval must include a mining permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), a traffic safety control plan for vehicles traveling along Quarry Road when construction vehicles are crossing the roadway, a DEP-approved holding tank for sanitary sewer services at the facility, among other requirements.
Also discussed at Thursday’s meeting:
- Leaf pick-up dates are slated for Nov. 14 and Dec. 5 in the township. Residents must call their garbage hauler to arrange for this service, township officials noted. Leaves must be placed in biodegradable bags, securely tied shut and placed at the curb. Residents may also drop off leaves at the designated area behind the township municipal building, located at 154 Beatty County Road. Township officials request that leaves are emptied from bags;
- The township is replacing its annual Deck the Tree with Unity event this year with a special drive-thru visit from Santa Claus at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the township municipal building. Families in attendance will be able to wave to Santa from their vehicles and kids can receive a holiday treat, which will be limited to the first 200 children ages 12 and under. Children can also send Santa letters at the event from the “Santa’s Express Mailbox.” For more details, call the township office at 724-539-2546.
- Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the township has canceled the annual senior holiday luncheon.
In other business, the supervisors approved:
- A pay estimate of $49,600 to Tresco Paving for paving wearing course work at Westmoreland Airpark;
- To advertise for applicants for boards and authorities;
- To hire Luke Monteparte as a road crew member, with a salary set through the collective bargaining agreement;
- Road closure in Crabtree from 10:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 12 for the St. Bartholomew Church Ugly Christmas 5K race;
- Agreement with the Westmoreland County Transit Authority, at the same rate as 2020;
- Sambella Land Management and Stonehenge Properties subdivisions.
