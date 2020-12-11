The Unity Township Supervisors on Thursday approved a final 2021 budget that includes no increase in property taxes.
The $7.0-million spending plan includes state and light fund revenues, along with a general fund budget of $6.2 million. The general fund budget shows just a 2% increase from this year’s amount, supervisor Mike O’Barto said previously.
There are no changes to the final budget from the tentative spending plan approved last month.
O’Barto said previously that the township has managed to work its way through coronavirus-related issues, as the municipality’s combined tax revenues have dropped roughly $54,000 compared to 2019.
O’Barto noted that, as of last month, collections on earned income tax have decreased about $114,000 and real estate tax receipts are down $8,000 compared to last year. He stressed that township property owners are able to pay their taxes with no late fee through Dec. 31 after supervisors approved a pandemic-related deadline extension to assist residents.
In all, the township’s real estate tax — which will stay at 2.2 mills — accounts for $630,000 in revenue in the final budget, with earned income tax estimated to contribute $3.2 million.
Supervisors said the township was able to bring in additional money this year through building permit fees and real estate transfer tax revenue. The growth in building permit fees, O’Barto noted, is the primary reason why the township is projected to collect $200,000 such fees next year; he said the 2020 increase was the result of new construction and renovations on existing properties.
O’Barto said the township saved $30,000 in fuel costs this year when its road crew moved into the new public works building. Before the new building was completed — replacing the structure destroyed in a September 2017 arson — workers had been traveling to a pair of temporary garages that the township leased following the blaze.
The township will also save money in the future, O’Barto noted, with the purchase of an excavator and road sealing machine earlier this year. In all, the township paved 17 township roads and seal coated 27 other roads in 2020.
Elsewhere in the final budget, road and garage costs are the largest planned expenditure at more than $1.6 million. That includes $990,000 in road and bridge maintenance, $180,000 for vehicle operating expenses and $150,000 for snow removal.
The state fund budget projects $816,300 in 2021 allocation and $700 in interest, while next year’s light fund budget estimates $35,000 in revenue.
The township’s 2-mill fire tax is estimated to generate $570,000 in 2021, according to budget figures. In 2017, supervisors approved a 1-mill increase to the fire tax to help fund the township’s eight volunteer fire departments. The fire tax, which was established in 2004, costs the average township taxpayer $46 to $50 per year.
Also Thursday, O’Barto thanked Westmoreland County Commissioners for their role in providing the township with $30,000 in CARES Act funding. The township this year poured money into pandemic-related expenses such as the renovation of the municipal building lobby, masks and gloves.
In other business, supervisors approved an intergovernmental cooperation agreement between the township and Youngstown Borough tied to the merger of the Youngstown and Whitney-Hostetter fire departments.
The departments, which are less than four miles apart, have been working on the merger for more than a year. Whitney-Hostetter Fire Chief Tony Matuszky said previously that the merger was aimed at providing high quality service to area residents, making the best use of resources and avoiding duplication.
Township solicitor Gary Falatovich said previously that the location of the station would have not affect its ability to receive funding through the township’s fire tax.
“If they’re combined into one department, they would still only get one share of the tax,” he said previously.
Township officials noted that fire department mergers have taken place in the past, as Whitney and Hostetter combined two departments into one. Youngstown and Baggaley also did the same previously.
Falatovich said Thursday that the merger resulted in no increased premiums tied to the township workers’ compensation policy, but did show an increase of $4,000 related to commercial vehicle policies; the added cost will be split evenly among Unity Township and Youngstown Borough, he noted. Youngstown Borough must also approve the intergovernmental agreement.
In other business Thursday, supervisors approved to repeal and replace the township’s stormwater management ordinance. The new ordinance puts the municipality in line with current Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program and creates monetary penalties for non-residential properties not in compliance.
The ordinance, according to a public notice issued by the township, “sets forth detailed procedures to follow where activities on properties cause earth disturbance regulated by the ordinance. It provides requirements for the design, review, construction, inspection, bonding, operation and maintenance of stormwater controls within the township” consistent with the DEP’s MS4 program.
The ordinance includes daily fines ranging from $300 to $1,000 for violations. Township solicitor Gary Falatovich emphasized that residential property owners will not be subject to fines, as the fees are tied to future land development applications.
Supervisors Ed Poponick said a Peoples Gas line project is ongoing in a portion of the township. He said the company is currently working on tie-ins for residents from Monastery to Terrace drives and from Terrace to Center drives, which should be completed by today, Dec. 11. He noted that Peoples is also working on low-pressure piping from Catherine, Loretta and Latrobe streets, which should be completed by the end of next week.
Poponick added that all of Monastery Drive, from Route 981 to the five-way stop sign near Joe’s Store, will be repaved as part of the township’s 2021 paving project.
Also discussed at Thursday’s meeting:
- The township is replacing its annual Deck the Tree with Unity event this year with a special drive-thru visit from Santa Claus at 5:30 p.m. today, Dec. 11, at the township municipal building. Families in attendance will be able to wave to Santa from their vehicles and kids can receive a holiday treat, which will be limited to the first 200 children ages 12 and under. Children can also send Santa letters at the event from the “Santa’s Express Mailbox.” For more details, call the township office at 724-539-2546.
- The zoning hearing board’s continuation of a hearing on changing a Unity Township ordinance which prohibits raising backyard chickens on residential properties smaller than two acres has been put on hold again. Testimony was slated to be held Thursday night, but Falatovich said it will likely be moved to mid-January to allow the township more time to plan for a virtual hearing;
- O’Barto said the township is seeking letters of recommendation from residents who may be in favor of the township’s hopes in securing state grant funding for handicapped-accessible playground equipment. Engineer Dan Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said the township will also schedule a future public hearing to gather community input.
In other business, the supervisors approved:
- A cooperation agreement with the Mountain View Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization and the Greater Latrobe School District for new playground equipment at the elementary school;
- A pay estimate of $2,500 to Tresco Paving for paving wearing course work at Westmoreland Airpark;
- To hire Eric Shaffer as a road crew member, with a salary set through the collective bargaining agreement;
- Awarded 2021 gas and fuel bids to Export Fuel.
