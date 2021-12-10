Unity Township property owners again won’t be seeing a tax increase in 2022.
At Thursday’s regular meeting, township supervisors approved a $9.1 million final budget with no tax hike.
Supervisor Mike O’Barto said the township has not needed to raise property taxes for roughly 30 years.
“The township is doing well,” he said, adding that the final budget is unchanged from the preliminary budget approved last month. “We have to credit good, sound development, which has increased our assessed value. We’re able to keep up with inflation as well as do township business.”
Next year’s spending plan includes a $1.2-million boost in the form of additional American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding, the same amount the township received in 2021.
O’Barto said township officials are hoping for more guidance at the state and federal levels on how they will be able to spend rescue funds. Currently, he said ARP money cannot be used to pave roads, but can be used for sewage extension projects, water line extensions and potentially to address blighted properties.
“Right now, no one seems to know what we can spend it on,” O’Barto said of the rescue funding. “We’re looking at several different projects, which in 2022, we should have in place. We want to be fair to all our residents and see how we can help them.”
O’Barto said officials have discussed the possibility of using ARP funds for an additional phase of a sewer line extension project along Donohoe Road.
State grant funding covered most of the 4,000-foot sewer line extension to serve Product Evaluation Systems and JMS Fabricated Systems, while also providing service for some households along nearby Buffenmeyer Road.
The township’s 2022 budget includes $8.2 million in the general fund, $829,000 in the liquid fuels fund and $35,00 for the light fund.
O’Barto said previously the township drew on $2 million from a bond issue to do a “significant” amount of paving this year — many roads that hadn’t been touched in 50 years.
In 2022, the township plans to spend a similar amount from a $8 million bond issue, along with $500,000 from the general fund and state liquid fuels allotment to complete the second year of a three-year paving program.
Projected budget revenue is estimated to be $5.27 million from local taxes next year — an increase from $5.17 million in 2021. This includes a 2.2-mill real estate tax and a 0.2-mill fire tax that is also assessed on real estate taxes to cover costs from the township’s volunteer fire departments.
New developments and sales of real estate in the township have continued to thrive in the township, enabling supervisors to raise estimated revenue from local real estate transfer tax to $400,000.
Another line item increasing in 2022 is for recreation expenditures, at $102,000, the result of township rejoining the recreational alliance with the City of Latrobe and Greater Latrobe School District back in June. The budget includes the township’s initial share of $100,000, which goes towards shared costs. In recent years, Unity Township had operated a separate recreation program managed by the Greensburg YMCA.
Also Thursday, Supervisors Chairman John Mylant thanked community members for the “great turnout” at the recent Deck the Tree with Unity drive-thru event with Santa along with the annual senior citizens luncheon. A total of 300 treat bags were given to children at the holiday celebration, he noted.
In other business, supervisors approved:
- A $25,667 pay estimate to TRS Roofing for roof replacement work at the township municipal building;
- Award gas and fuel bid for 2022 to low bidder Glassmere Fuel;
- ARP fund supplemental appropriation resolution;
- Appoint Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc as the engineer of record for the purpose of administering and providing guidance on the disposition of state and federal grant funds;
- Agricultural security area removal tied to a subdivision with R-M Properties LLC;
- Intergovernmental cooperation agreement with Greater Latrobe School District to purchase salt for the 2021-22 winter season;
- Wimmer Corp. sewage facilities planning module tied to St. Vincent College’s planned Athletic and Convocation Center, which will be located on a largely unused grass athletic field near the softball field and Fred Rogers Center along Monastery Road. Solicitor Gary Falatovich noted that about “6 or 7 additional taps” are expected to be added as part of the project;
- Frye Farm Estates, Compton, R-M Properties LLC and Pevarnik Family Farm subdivisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.