The Unity Township supervisors on Thursday unanimously voted to approve an application for conditional use, submitted by Lynn and Francis DeFabo, to operate a shop for the sale of handmade pottery and home goods.
They are the owners of the parcel of land in question, which is less than one acre and located at 2082 Route 130. The property is zoned R-3/VC and formerly housed Country Café & Video.
Solicitor Gary Falatovich asked the couple several questions regarding their intentions with the property. They said the property’s basement would be converted into a pottery studio featuring two wheels and two kilns. On the main floor, plans are to renovate the space into a storefront for the sale of handmade pottery. The storefront area is approximately 1,024 square feet.
Regarding the parking lot surrounding the property, they are required to have at least seven spaces and one designated for handicapped parking. Responding to a question about who may be bothered by the addition of a store, the couple said there will be no problem with neighbors, as the west side of the property currently borders a building used for vehicle storage and Pleasant Unity Pizza is located across the street.
The couple is to check back whenever the written decision arrives, which may take up to 45 days, and assure that they have all the correct permits to operate a shop at the location.
