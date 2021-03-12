To fund Unity Township’s infrastructure and improvement projects without raising taxes, supervisor Mike O’Barto said, “We as municipal officials have to sometimes think outside the box.”
That led to supervisors on Thursday approving a bond issuance to raise about $8 million to finance a variety of township upgrades.
“I’ve been here for 26 years, and today was probably one of the best things that I’ve ever voted on,” O’Barto said.
Officials said the bond issuance could help finance infrastructure and recreational upgrades, new equipment, improvements to stormwater facilities and road paving.
O’Barto some township roads have not been paved in more than 40 years.
He added the township will look to replace several public works trucks, some of which are 20-plus years old.
Supervisors in January appointed PNC Capital Markets of Pittsburgh to serve as underwriter and Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott of Harrisburg to serve as bond counsel.
O’Barto said the bond issue is the first of its kind for the township.
Alisha Reesh Henry, PNC Capital Markets managing director, said the township previously did not have an underlying bond rating which “is absolutely necessary to sell bonds on the open market.”
Henry said she was initially hoping the township could secure an “A” rating, but noted the township was awarded a “AA-” rating — “which is excellent.”
“It also decreased the cost for you to borrow, because the risk to bond investors who will also be purchasing bonds makes them feel more secure,” she told township officials. “So that helped us with the projections on the interest rates.”
With the bond issuance, Henry said the township will have a short-term debt service increase to $600,000 through 2024. The debt service will decrease to $515,000 in 2025.
The bond term is 24 years at a 2.45% interest rate.
“Essentially, you will be able to borrow $8 million for less than a $70,000 increase to your annual budget,” she said. “All and all, this has been a great experience, and I hope that the projects that we’re able to provide funds for will be a great benefit to the township and your constituents.”
Laura Kurtz of Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott said the bond issuance will be tax exempt. She added that closing will occur on April 15.
Solicitor Gary Falatovich said the debt payments will not result in a tax increase “given the township’s financial condition.”
“We would not be borrowing money if we thought for one second that we would have to raise taxes,” O’Barto said.
In other business, supervisors awarded an $85,462 bid to Derry Construction for a project creating a handicapped-accessible walkway around the lake at the township’s municipal complex. There were three bidders, according to township engineer Dan Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc.
The project is backed by a $90,000 federal Community Development Block Grant. It involves adding handicap parking spaces to the parking lot behind the municipal building, with a handicap-accessible ramp that leads to the 0.35-mile walking trail around the lake.
Along the last portion of the walkway, walkers are forced to share the road that trucks use to exit the facility, Schmitt said. The new walkway would be constructed behind existing guide rails so residents would not have to get on the same road as the vehicles, he added.
Schmitt said the project is likely to begin in April-May.
Supervisors also approved advertising for bids relating to upcoming paving work in the township. O’Barto said the “biggest bid in Unity Township history for paving is going out.’
“People are going to be happy and surprised by the roads that we’re going to be able to do,” he said.
Supervisor Ed Poponick said asphalt replacement on Monastery Drive is “just about finished.” Officials said Peoples Gas has been replacing gas lines in a portion of the township.
“That will be part of the 2021 paving project,” Poponick said, referring to all of Monastery Drive, from Route 981 to the five-way stop sign near Joe’s Store, which will be repaved.
O’Barto said Monastery Drive is a top priority for this year’s paving project.
“The people who live in our oldest communities are going to see their roads paved for the first time in a long time,” he added, such as the township’s coal patch towns. “Let’s create some great roads for some young people who may want to move into these areas.”
Officials previously discussed promoting private property ownership within the township, which would incentivize residents to take care of their property. O’Barto on Thursday mentioned potentially giving tax incentives to promote ownership in some of the township’s older communities — by working with Greater Latrobe School District and Westmoreland County.
“We want to build on what we’ve got,” he added.
O’Barto also noted that the township applied for grant funding through the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for handicapped-accessible playground equipment in Pleasant Unity. He said the current equipment at the playground near Volunteer Road was last upgraded in the 1990s.
Also on Thursday, the township announced an Easter Bunny Drive-Thru event is slated for 10 a.m. March 27 at the township municipal building, 154 Beatty County Road, Latrobe. Children ages 12 and under can wave to the Easter Bunny from their car and receive a holiday treat — limited to the first 300 participants. For more information, call the township office at 724-539-2546.
Supervisors also approved:
- Unity Township Bear Cave Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement;
- Subdivisions for Victoria Highlands, Sambella, Catalano, Wassel, UMH Hillside Estates, Eagle’s Landing;
- A building site addition and lot consolidation for Nickos Chimney along Route 30 eastbound. Plans call for a 400-square-foot addition to its existing building to be used for file storage.
- Site plans for a proposed 4,800-square-foot garage on the site of the former Pleasant Unity VFW social hall, located along Route 981. Jason Mignogna, owner of The Collision Shoppe on Route 30, is seeking to build an 80-by-60-foot pole building to be used for an alignment shop;
- Wimmerton Place phase 3 declaration plan.
