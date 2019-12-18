Unity Township is in the process of amending its zoning ordinance, which includes changes to the zoning of some properties along Route 981 near Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and the reduction of minimum lot size requirements for multi-unit homes, among other modifications.
The township supervisors reviewed the amendments, which have been in the planning stages for some time, during a public hearing on Tuesday.
Township solicitor Gary Falatovich said one of the modifications involves changing an area of Route 981 southwest of the airport from an R-1 (rural residential) to B-3 (regional commercial) zoning classification.
The zoning change, Falatovich said, would provide more flexibility for affected property owners and would align with a nearby zoning district that is currently in a B-3 zone. He noted that the modification would not change how affected properties, which include a combination of single-family dwellings and businesses, are currently being used.
Falatovich said the change in zoning classification from rural residential to regional commercial “would enable property owners to market their properties for sale at a later date and give them more alternatives.” He added that the modifications are being made because of upgrades to Route 981 in recent years, including the construction of a roundabout near the airport and widening of the roadway.
While no residents attending Tuesday’s hearing objected to the zoning change, attorney Daniel Hudock relayed to the supervisors that several property owners elsewhere along Route 981 are seeking a similar change from R-1 to B-3. That request, he said, includes 10 properties near the former intersection at Charles Houck Road that was removed for the construction of the roundabout.
Hudock said the majority of the property owners — with the exception of two he has yet to hear from — near the former intersection are interested in the zoning modification.
Falatovich said the changes mentioned by Hudock will require another public hearing and a review from the Westmoreland County Department of Planning and Development. Because of those changes, Falatovich said supervisors likely won’t consider the proposed zoning modifications until their February meeting.
Other proposed zoning changes include decreasing minimum lot sizes to give future home builders more options, including cutting the minimum lot area from 12,000 square feet to 8,000 square feet in the R-3 residential zone.
Other lot changes include: Reducing the minimum lot area per dwelling unit from 80,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet in a conservation zone, from 60,000 square feet to 30,000 square feet in an agricultural zone, and from 10,000 square feet to 7,500 square feet in an R-2 zone.
“We tried to decrease the lot density per dwelling unit to allow a higher density of development,” Falatovich said. “It looks like there is a demand for patio homes, duplexes and quad units as the population around here ages. People are downsizing, they are looking for smaller accommodations. We decided we would make these changes in order to accommodate that type of a construction.”
Falatovich said that while the proposed zoning changes aim to accommodate builders, they were made with the township’s rural character in mind.
“Unity Township is still a relatively rural area, and people still like their space,” he said. “The (township) staff didn’t think it was appropriate to make these things so high-density that you’re creating little mini-cities.”
Earlier this year, the supervisors authorized the township’s planning and zoning staff and Falatovich to initiate the process of reviewing and amending the zoning ordinance. Zoning was first instituted in the township in September 1991.
Other proposed zoning changes include:
- Modifying the definitions of dwelling unit, landscaping business, light manufacturing, family, multi-family dwelling and windmill farms;
- Adding definitions for single house-keeping units and short-term rentals;
- Eliminating separate definitions for townhouses, triplexes and quadplexes and bring same within the definition of multi-family dwellings;
- Amending the provisions of the zoning ordinance with respect to bed and breakfasts to include provisions for short-term rentals;
- Eliminating references to private garages to address a conflict with other portions of the zoning ordinance;
- Modifying the existing provisions of the ordinance relating to private windmills and windmill farms.
