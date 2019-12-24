The Unity Township Supervisors on Monday heard plans for a new dumpling baking and wholesale distribution business along Route 981.
Work should start next year for the new Gosia’s Pierogies baking, packaging and distribution facility near Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve, the supervisors learned during a conditional use hearing on Monday. Owners are looking to operate the business on a parcel that is zoned B-2 community commercial.
Aaron Black of Indiana-based Young & Associates Engineers said plans call for a 2,016 square-foot facility as well as parking on the 0.88-acre lot located next to Blackout Tinting, not far from Route 30.
Owners Jan Cezary Rawecki and Theresa M. Smith-Rawecki started Gosia’s Pierogies in 2001, originally selling about 40 dozen of the dumplings weekly at the Ligonier Country Market before expanding to festivals in multiple states and in 2018 began offering online ordering and shipping. Gosia’s Pierogies are also available for community organizations to sell as fundraisers and can be found in some area grocery stores, according to the company’s website.
Gosia’s Pierogies, per the company website, are made from a secret family recipe originated in Poland that has been handed down for generations. In addition to the original potato and cheese, the company offers seven other varieties of pierogies.
The Raweckis, who are both deaf, also hire deaf employees. Their daughter, Amy Dent, serves as the “voice” of the company as its community manager.
Black said the new building will be used solely as a distribution center and won’t include retail sales. Traffic entering and leaving the facility will be limited to mostly box trucks with the occasional tractor-trailer, he noted. Black said a completed Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) traffic study is pending.
Earlier this month, the township planning commission granted approval for a site plan and conditional use request for the business. The supervisors approved a final site plan at their December meeting.
Also Monday, the supervisors heard plans for a zoning amendment for a property at 6012 Route 981, formerly Westmoreland Automobile, to change the property’s zoning from M-1 manufacturing to B-1 neighborhood commercial to use the former used car dealership building as office space.
The supervisors are likely to consider both items discussed at Monday’s hearing during their regular meeting on Jan. 9.
