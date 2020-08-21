More than 30 concerned Unity Township residents flocked to the outdoor pavilion behind the township’s municipal building Thursday to give comment to the township’s Board of Supervisors regarding an ordinance which prohibits raising backyard chickens on residential properties smaller than two acres.
Now, the decision of whether or not to change the existing zoning ordinance is in the hands of township supervisors, who gathered information from residents — some for, others against the ordinance — during a nearly two-hour public hearing which was held outdoors due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Kristin and Jeff Kuhns, residents of Lawson Heights, received a notice of violation last month regarding the 20 chickens they raise on their property, and have been at the forefront of this hot-button issue. They are appealing their violation, with a hearing with the township’s zoning board moved to Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.
The Kuhnses do not consider their chicken as livestock, rather pets — which they’ve named and allow into their home.
“This is bigger than some chickens,” Kristin Kuhns said. “This is about enriching our community. This is about embracing the future being a progressive township that embraces emerging hobbies such as backyard chickens.”
Residents who receive a notice of violation for raising chickens have 20 days to get rid of the birds or potentially face a $300 daily fine if they choose not to appeal.
Darnell Biss, who lives in Lawson Heights near the Kuhnses, complained about the family’s chickens, citing the “constant crowing” of the Kuhns’ roosters and that the noise often wakes them up.
“Mrs. Kuhns stated that she puts a black covering over the roosters until 7:30 a.m. That may work for her when she wants to get up, but what about the rest of the neighbors who would like to sleep in, especially on weekends?” she asked.
One Lawson Heights resident who spoke Thursday says she doesn’t mind the noise made by the Kuhns' chickens.
“I live catty corner from (the Kuhnses), and I enjoy hearing the chickens… It doesn’t bother me hearing the chickens or anything,” Elizabeth Aukerman said. “I was raised up with chickens during the war, and we raised 100 in our garage.”
Some residents, including Biss, are worried that raising backyard chickens will attract predator animals into their neighborhoods.
“Predator animals smell the chickens and want their eggs,” Biss said. “Over the last two months, we have had a fox and a bobcat, both animals were seen by a number of residents.”
However, Unity resident and game warden J.R. Flowers is not so sure.
“Within those seven years of being game warden, I maybe had three calls for bear problems in Lawson Heights, but they are just passing through,” he said. “If they were after the chickens, those chickens would be dead and the coop would be destroyed.”
He added that he’s trapped a number of animals in the Lawson Heights area, including bobcats, coyotes, skunks and foxes.
Biss also raised the issue of health concerns related to chicken manure, which she says contains pathogens such as E. coli and salmonella.
Others argued that chicken manure, when composted, makes for a favorable fertilizer.
Several residents on Thursday acknowledged other municipalities that now accommodate raising chickens in residential areas, such as the cities of Pittsburgh and Latrobe, and Indiana Borough.
“I think it is overwhelmingly obvious that backyard chickens are becoming increasingly popular, and municipalities are changing the ordinances to allow residents with smaller parcels of land to allow fowl,” said Jennifer Perillo, who supports changing the ordinance. She added that raising backyard chickens is a “gateway practice for sustainable living.”
Some residents in favor of raising backyard chickens argued that the practice teaches responsibility to youth.
Andy Hauger said his family got rid of their chickens after receiving a notice of violation last year.
“My kids were pretty heartbroken,” he said. “My kids were in 4-H. They really enjoyed entering them in fairs… Raising chickens taught them work ethic.”
Likewise, the Kuhnes say raising chickens has taught their son, Mick, 11, responsibility.
“He gets up every day and has to do chores and take care of an animal,” Jeff Kuhns said. “A lot of kids are doing nothing now. Having animals to take care of changes that.”
Residents who support keeping current regulations on chickens noted the foul odors that can arise from raising them in residential areas.
“When you’re down wind from somebody who has chickens on a hot day like this in the summertime, you’re going to get so much of an odor and everything else,” resident Bill Hogel siad.
Bonita Sisak says her parents owned a 120-acre farm and raised “every animal imaginable.” She insisted that chickens smell, adding that “if somebody wants to raise chickens — that’s why we have rules. We need to follow them.”
Those supporting backyard chickens say odors aren’t an issue if chickens and coops are cleaned properly.
Phil and Mary Raneri support Unity residents who wish to raise birds on their property.
“To label these chickens as dirty, you’re wrong,” Mary Raneri said.
Over the course of the public hearing, various residents brought up the impact raising backyard chickens has on property value.
Kristin Kuhns argues that, “There’s absolutely no evidence that can be cited to assert that property values are affected adversely because of keeping backyard chickens.”
However, Biss says that “loud noises in a neighborhood are a deterrent to prospective home buyers. No one wants to buy a house next to screeching roosters and stinky chickens.”
Some think the ordinance should be left the way it is — to keep residents from raising chickens on properties smaller than two acres.
“We have ordinances and zoning to protect the community,” said resident Frank Novotny.
For resident Adam Liske, he supports having backyard chickens — as he has six himself — but with some guidelines in place.
“I’m for chickens, but you’ve got to have some basic common sense guidelines that protect not only the person who has the chickens, but everyone else around them,” he said.
Some regulations he suggested include setting a minimum size for a coop and requiring fencing for chickens.
He also suggested having residents sign off on allowing their neighbors to keep birds before they purchase them.
Resident Cliff Long is in favor of similar regulations, such as mandating chicken-owners to acquire a yearly permit, or requiring them to take a class to learn the proper ways to raise fowl in their backyards.
If supervisors decide to amend the current ordinance, Solicitor Gary Falatovich would draft a proposed ordinance, which would then be sent to Westmoreland County and Unity Township planners. After receiving recommendations from planners, a public hearing would be held in front of township supervisors, who could then enact a modification to the ordinance.
“Generally, if the supervisors decide to amend the ordinance, you are looking at least a 60-to-75-day period, and that’s if everything goes smoothly,” Falatovich said at last week’s supervisors’ meeting.
