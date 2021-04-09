Some of Unity Township’s oldest communities could soon see their roads paved for the first time in decades.
The township’s supervisors on Thursday awarded a $1.49 million contract to Pittsburgh-based Tresco Paving, the lowest of three bidders.
“It’s probably the largest paving project that we’ve ever put out for bid,” supervisor Mike O’Barto said.
Last year, Unity Township officials awarded a roughly $477,600 bid to Derry Construction for its hot-mix paving project — nearly $1 million less than this year’s total.
“(The three supervisors) went through the areas of the township, and the worst ones, and also the ones that haven’t been paved in 40 years, a lot of those are going to actually be done,” O’Barto said.
A list of which roads are slated to be paved was not immediately available after Thursday’s meeting.
Township officials on Thursday also tapped Derry Construction, the lowest of three bidders, for $256,125 to supply its asphalt this year.
In another move, supervisors approved the purchase of a new Gradall hydraulic excavator for $364,279 from Zelienople-based Highway Equipment Co. It will replace one that was more than 20 years old.
O’Barto said the township replaced another hydraulic excavator last year, which would have cost upwards of $100,000 to repair.
“The one that we’re replacing this year is in the same boat,” he said. “It would have cost us a significant amount of money to repair it for the work we need to do, so that’s why we’re getting a new one.”
Supervisor John Mylant called it “the most versatile piece of equipment on the market.” Township officials said the hydraulic excavators are used for a number of tasks, including highway and roadside maintenance.
“We feel that we’re saving money, because the equipment that we’re replacing is old,” O’Barto said.
In other business, supervisors approved resolutions to submit grant applications through the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) for Unity Township Park and Pleasant Unity playground upgrades.
O’Barto estimated — between the two applications — the township is requesting around $400,000 in funding for handicapped-accessible playground equipment. He previously said the current equipment at the Pleasant Unity playground near Volunteer Road was last upgraded in the 1990s.
The deadline for the application is April 15.
“Hopefully we’ll get a response in the early fall,” he said. “That’s typically how the DCNR grants work.”
Supervisors on Thursday also approved to advertise bids for three separate projects.
The township is seeking bids to replace the rubber roof at the municipal building. Officials said the roof has never been replaced.
“We’ve patched it,” O’Barto said. “If there was a leak we tried to stop it.”
Other projects going out for bid include: Stormwater lining project at Jamell Acres and Mission Road, as well as playgrounds and monuments grounds maintenance.
Also during the meeting, O’Barto took time to discuss the township’s finances — touching on how new building permits and housing starts took off during the pandemic.
“For the last 15 months, there have been 61 new housing starts in Unity Township,” he said. “I think that’s significant, especially for what people have been putting up with. There’s also been many commercial permits.”
He noted that there have been several new housing developments within the township, where lots are available, houses are being built and second phases are starting up.
“It seems like every month we’re getting more and more people moving into this township,” he said.
Since the outset of the pandemic, real estate transfer taxes have “gone through the roof” in the township, O’Barto said.
“Last year, during the pandemic, this is really hard to believe, we were $200,000 over the year before,” he said. “That is quite significant. This year already, we are $44,000 on top of last year’s quarterly figures.”
He also noted that income taxes are up $118,000 for this quarter compared to last year. The township’s revenues for the first three months of 2021 are at $1.6 million, he said, compared to $1.4 million at this time last year.
“But the significant part about this are the expenditures. Expenditures are at $1.1 million,” he said. “That means our revenue exceeds expenditures by $518,000. Last year at this time, and it was a very trying time, the first quarter, we were down $118,000.”
He commended the board for the township’s current financial position.
“We need to keep doing the same things that we have been doing,” he said. “We came through 2020 in really good shape, and that’s because of the employees that we have, the update equipment that we have, and the ability to look outside the box, and to look into the future.”
While Unity Township planners on Tuesday voted to recommend to the supervisors to keep a zoning ordinance relating to raising backyard chickens unchanged, the supervisors did not take any action Thursday.
Officials said the planning commission will submit a formal recommendation before the supervisors make any decision on whether to relax an ordinance in which chickens are considered farm animals and are not permitted to be kept on properties having fewer than two acres.
Kristin and Jeff Kuhns of Range Street have been spearheading the effort to relax the township’s zoning regulations on backyard chickens — as the couple is appealing a zoning violation they received in July regarding the 20 birds they raise on a 0.46-acre lot in Lawson Heights.
Jeff Kuhns during public comment Thursday brought up how Tractor Supply Co. continues to sell chicken and related supplies to Unity Township residents. He noted if the ordinance isn’t change, it would affect local businesses.
“For a lot of people, their chickens are just as much of a pet as any of their other pets,” he said. “I may not like what you do in your house, but we’re in America. People have the right to do what they want in their house. And if your neighbors have problems with it, you work it out with your neighbor.”
Also during public comment, Tom Brudnock of Hillcrest Drive told township officials he is being overcharged by the Youngstown Borough Municipal Authority on his water bills.
“They’re antiquated,” he said. “They need to go out of business.”
He suggested having the Latrobe Municipal Authority “take over the whole township” for water service.
In other business, supervisors approved:
- Awarding a bid to Hanson Aggregates BMC, Inc., the lowest of three bidders, for aggregates;
- Awarding a bid to Pleasant Unity Supply for basins, grates and inlets, as well as pipes;
- Awarding a bid to Donegal Construction Corp. and Derry Construction Co. for equipment rental;
- Appointment of Neal Fenton to the Unity Township Municipal Authority board to fill unexpired term of Paul Upson who resigned in March;
- Subdivisions for Onega, Roskovensky, R&M Properties, LLC, and Dent;
- Final site plans for U-Haul in Mountain Laurel Plaza along Route 30 to modify the existing grade of an area where U-Haul — and formerly Kmart — receives shipments for products sold in its onsite showroom;
- Final site plans for a 7,500 square-foot secure housing unit at the Adelphoi Village campus, located along Village Way near Route 981.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.